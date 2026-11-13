Marco Jansen named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2026

South Africa's all-rounder Marco Jansen celebrates his half century during day three of the second Test match against Australia at St Georges Park on October 20, 2026 in Gqeberha, South Africa. — AFP

DUBAI: South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2026 following his outstanding performances in the Proteas’ memorable 2-1 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series victory over Australia.

The 26-year-old beat fellow nominees, Pakistan’s rising all-rounder Arafat Minhas and West Indies white-ball captain Shai Hope, to secure his maiden Player of the Month award.

Jansen played a pivotal role in South Africa’s series triumph, delivering impressive performances with both bat and ball to help his side bounce back from an opening Test defeat and clinch the series.

Reacting to the achievement, the left-arm fast bowler described the award as a great honour, particularly following a highly competitive series against Australia.

“Winning the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award is a great honour for me, particularly after such a competitive series against Australia.

“It was one of the most memorable series of my career, and being able to contribute to the team’s success made it even more special. To receive this recognition as well is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“Individual recognition is always rewarding, but cricket is a team sport and this achievement is testament to the support of my teammates and the work of our support staff, who have backed us throughout.

“We are grateful to them all, and our focus now is on building on this momentum as we continue our push to reach the ICC World Test Championship Final next year.”

Jansen produced his finest performance in the second Test at Gqeberha, where he made a valuable 85 in South Africa’s first innings before claiming six wickets across the match.

His all-round contribution proved instrumental in guiding the Proteas to an innings and 31-run victory, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

The 26-year-old maintained his impressive form in the decisive third Test, scoring another half-century and taking three wickets to help South Africa complete their comeback and secure a memorable 2-1 series victory.

Jansen’s performances also helped South Africa climb back to second place in the ICC World Test Championship standings, with a points percentage of 71.43 from seven matches.