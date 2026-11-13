Hassan Ali signs two-year contract extension with Yorkshire

Yorkshire pacer Hassan Ali celebrates after taking a wicket during the Vitality T20 Blast match against Derbyshire Falcons at Queen's Park, Chesterfield, on June 28, 2026. — AFP

LEEDS: Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali will return to Yorkshire County Cricket Club in 2027 after signing a two-year contract extension, the club confirmed on Friday.

Ali enjoyed an impressive maiden season with Yorkshire in 2026, playing a pivotal role in their run to the Vitality Blast quarter-finals and finishing as the competition's leading wicket-taker.

The right-arm pacer claimed 27 wickets in 12 matches at an outstanding average of 13.07, with his best figures of 4/18 highlighting his impact in the tournament.

The Pakistan international joined Yorkshire in April 2026 as a replacement for Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, who was ruled out of the season with a shoulder injury.

His initial agreement covered the entire Vitality Blast campaign, alongside availability for two Rothesay County Championship fixtures against Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

Ali made an immediate impression on his debut against Derbyshire Falcons at Headingley, producing a match-winning performance with the bat. Coming in at number 10, he smashed an unbeaten 31 off just 13 deliveries, including three sixes and two fours, to help Yorkshire secure a thrilling two-wicket victory.

He also shared a decisive 56-run partnership for the ninth wicket with fellow overseas recruit AJ Tye.

With the ball, Ali consistently troubled opposition batters through his pace, variations, yorkers and slower deliveries, establishing himself as one of Yorkshire's most influential performers of the campaign.

Despite Yorkshire's quarter-final exit, his outstanding contributions earned him recognition as the club's Best Signing of 2026.

Speaking after extending his stay, Ali expressed his excitement about returning to Headingley.

"My time at the club this year was brilliant, and I really enjoyed playing with the lads. We played some great cricket. Whilst it was disappointing how our T20 season finished, there's a lot to build on and I'm excited to get back to Headingley," he said.

Yorkshire General Manager of Cricket Gavin Hamilton also welcomed the Pakistan pacer's decision to commit his future to the club.

"Hassan's impact this year went beyond the pitch. The experience he brought to our white-ball squad contributed massively to our development in this format.

"Anthony [McGrath, Yorkshire head coach] and I have consistently said we want to build long-term relationships with overseas players to provide that continuity that we value so highly. Hassan signing for a further two years is an illustration of that.

"We're all looking forward to getting Hassan back ahead of the Blast next year," Hamilton added.

Ali's new deal will see him remain part of Yorkshire's T20 setup through the 2027 and 2028 seasons, providing the club with continuity and experience as they look to challenge for the Vitality Blast title.