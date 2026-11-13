Mbappe expected to return for France against Turkey after hamstring concern

France's Kylian Mbappe inside the stadium before the match on November 12, 2026. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Kylian Mbappe is expected to return to action for France in their final Nations League group match against Turkey next Tuesday, manager Zinedine Zidane said on Thursday.

The Real Madrid forward missed training with the French squad because of hamstring discomfort, raising concerns over his availability.

However, Zidane believes the injury is not serious and is hopeful that Mbappe will be fit to feature against Turkey.

"I hope so, that's why he stayed," Zidane said.

"I don't think it's anything serious. The idea is to have him play."

Mbappe's potential return would be a boost for France as they look to secure their position in League A Group 1 following a disappointing 3-1 defeat by Italy in Milan on Thursday.

The loss marked Zidane's first defeat since taking charge of the national team in July, bringing an end to his unbeaten start as France manager.

Despite the result, the former midfielder urged his players not to lose confidence, insisting there was no reason to panic after the performance.

"I told them after the match there's no need to panic," Zidane said.

"We created chances and had possession, but we were a little weaker defensively."

France are currently second in League A Group 1 with 10 points, level with Italy, while Belgium sit third with nine points.

Les Bleus will now look to bounce back against Turkey in their final group fixture, with the result potentially proving decisive in determining their position in the standings.