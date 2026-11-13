Debutant Beardman takes six as Australia thrash England in first ODI

Australia's Mahli Beardman (centre) celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket during the first ODI against England at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on November 13, 2026. — AFP

PERTH: Debutant Mahli Beardman claimed a sensational six-wicket haul on his international debut as Australia thrashed England by seven wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Perth Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 132, Australia comfortably reached 135-3 in 23.3 overs, with captain Mitchell Marsh leading the charge through an aggressive half-century. Marsh scored 50 off just 30 deliveries, including four boundaries and four sixes.

However, the hosts suffered an early setback when Travis Head was dismissed for a duck by Gus Atkinson in the second over.

Marsh subsequently joined Cooper Connolly at the crease, and the pair steadied the innings while maintaining the scoring rate. Connolly contributed 27 off 30 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes, before falling to Jofra Archer.

Following Connolly's dismissal, Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw ensured there were no further setbacks, guiding Australia to victory with an unbeaten partnership.

Inglis remained unbeaten on 23 off 42 balls, striking two boundaries, while Renshaw scored an unbeaten 26 off 38 deliveries, including five fours.

Earlier, batting first, England were bowled out for a modest 131 in 33.4 overs as Beardman produced a remarkable six-wicket haul, with Spencer Johnson providing valuable support with three wickets to dismantle the visitors' batting line-up.

England suffered an early setback when Tom Banton departed for 25 off 27 deliveries, while Ben Duckett managed just nine before falling to Johnson.

Joe Root (17) and captain Harry Brook (1) also failed to make significant contributions, with Beardman striking twice to put England under further pressure.

The debutant continued his impressive spell by dismissing Jordan Cox (2), Sam Curran (0) and Liam Dawson (0), leaving England in deep trouble.

Will Jacks offered some resistance with 25 off 47 deliveries, including two boundaries, but was eventually dismissed by Johnson.

Gus Atkinson remained unbeaten on 29 off 32 balls, striking three fours and a six, to emerge as England's top scorer. However, wickets continued to tumble at the other end, with Beardman completing his outstanding six-wicket haul by dismissing Jofra Archer for 11.

Beardman spearheaded Australia's bowling attack with remarkable figures of 6/24 in 7.4 overs, while Johnson claimed three wickets and Xavier Bartlett chipped in with one.