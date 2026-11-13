Ton-up Young, six-star Henry help New Zealand crush India in fourth ODI

The collage features New Zealand batter Will Young (left) and fast bowler Matt Henry. — AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: A magnificent century from Will Young, followed by Matt Henry's exceptional six-wicket haul, inspired New Zealand to a commanding 244-run victory over India in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval on Friday.

Chasing a daunting target of 334, India suffered a dramatic batting collapse and were bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs, handing the hosts a comprehensive victory.

Henry spearheaded New Zealand's bowling attack with a devastating spell, dismantling India's top and middle order to leave the visitors reeling.

India made a disastrous start to their run chase as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer were all dismissed for ducks, with Henry accounting for all three early breakthroughs.

Ishan Kishan offered some resistance with 27 off 53 deliveries, while Axar Patel and Naman Dhir contributed 21 runs apiece. However, the lack of substantial partnerships prevented India from recovering.

Henry finished with impressive figures of 6/27 in 9.4 overs, while Matthew Fisher claimed three wickets to further deepen India's misery. Kyle Jamieson also chipped in with a wicket.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 333 before being bowled out in 50 overs, thanks to a magnificent century from opener Young, who led the hosts' batting effort with 125 off 108 deliveries, featuring 14 fours and four sixes.

Young received valuable support from Tim Seifert, who struck 58 off 48 balls, including six fours and three sixes, while Finn Allen contributed a brisk 41 off 30 deliveries, laced with five fours and two sixes.

Captain Mitchell Santner chipped in with 24 off 29 balls, while Kristian Clarke scored 22 off 22 deliveries. Kyle Jamieson remained unbeaten on 19 off 21 balls as the lower order added useful runs.

For India, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Axar Patel claimed two wickets apiece, while Naman Dhir and Arshdeep Singh picked up one each. Two New Zealand batters were also run out.