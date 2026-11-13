France suffer first defeat under Zinedine Zidane against Italy

Italy players celebrate after the match against France in UEFA Nations League on November 12, 2026. — Reuters

MILAN: France suffered their first defeat under Zinedine Zidane after losing 3-1 to Italy here at the San Siro Stadium in the Nations League on Thursday.

Les Bleus made a promising start and took the lead after Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted possession to Michael Olise. The French forward capitalised on the mistake, beating two defenders before finding the back of the net.

However, Italy responded through Pio Esposito, who produced a clever near-post finish from Nicolo Cambiaghi's delivery to restore parity.

Sebastiano Esposito subsequently missed a penalty for the hosts before Davide Frattesi put Italy ahead with a powerful finish after being set up by Federico Dimarco.

The Azzurri earned another spot-kick later in the contest, with Pio Esposito converting to complete his brace and seal an impressive victory.

The 21-year-old Inter Milan striker has now scored nine goals in his first 14 international appearances.

The result also marked Italy's first home victory over France since 1962, ending a long wait for a win against their European rivals on home soil.

Zidane, a former France captain and Real Madrid manager, replaced Didier Deschamps following the World Cup. He had enjoyed an unbeaten start to his tenure, recording three victories and a draw before Thursday's defeat.

Italy moved to the top of Group A1, ahead of France on head-to-head record, with both sides level on 10 points. Belgium sit third with nine points after coming from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 earlier.

The top two teams will qualify for the quarter-finals. Sunday's final group matches will see Belgium host Italy, while France welcome Turkey.