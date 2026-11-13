Cummins rejects Khawaja’s ball-tampering claims as 'complete and utter nonsense'

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins speaks during a press conference in Sydney on November 13, 2026. — AFP

SYDNEY: Australia captain Pat Cummins has strongly rejected Usman Khawaja’s claims that the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper during the infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town in 2018, describing the allegations as “100% wrong” and “complete and utter nonsense”.

Cummins addressed the allegations made in Khawaja’s recently released book during a 68-minute press conference at Cricket Central in Sydney, firmly denying any knowledge of the use of sandpaper or involvement in an alleged team-wide plan to tamper with the ball.

“When he says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he’s 100% wrong. I’ve said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening,” Cummins said.

The Australian skipper also dismissed Khawaja’s suggestion that he and other senior players were architects of a plan to use sandpaper to manipulate the ball.

“He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball-tamper with sandpaper. That’s complete and utter nonsense,” he added.

Cummins said he was particularly surprised by Khawaja’s admission that he had warned Cameron Bancroft to be careful while using sandpaper, questioning the account given by his long-time friend.

Despite expressing disappointment over the allegations, Cummins acknowledged that the team had an unhealthy culture at the time, admitting that Australia had developed a win-at-all-costs mentality, with an “ugly underbelly” and divisions within the dressing room.

However, he insisted there was no organised plan or team meeting to discuss the use of illegal methods to reverse the ball.

“There was no master plan around using illegal methods. There’s no grand plan. There’s no team meeting. There’s no bowlers saying this is what must happen. I think there are natural progressions that get you there,” Cummins explained.

He also revealed that Khawaja’s claim about sandpaper being used on the ball near the boundary before the start of a session during the preceding Port Elizabeth Test came as a surprise to him.

“That was news to me this week. I had no idea. Even chatting to a couple of guys, that was a revelation to us,” Cummins said.

The 33-year-old further recalled witnessing an isolated ball-tampering incident early in his professional career when a senior New South Wales batter used a bottle cap on the ball during a Sheffield Shield match.

He said the umpires immediately intervened and dealt with the matter, describing it as the only instance of illegal ball-tampering he had witnessed during his professional career.

Cummins also disputed Khawaja’s account that he had pushed for the entire team to accept collective responsibility for the Cape Town incident, claiming he could not recall any such discussion or team meeting.

“I don’t remember any conversation around collective responsibility. I don’t remember any team meeting where he stood up and said, ‘Let’s all own this as a team’,” he said.

The Australia captain confirmed that he was interviewed during Cricket Australia’s initial investigation into the scandal, conducted by the governing body's then head of integrity, Iain Roy, and high-performance manager Pat Howard.

Cummins maintained that he had been completely truthful during the investigation and that his account had remained consistent over the past eight years.

He also confirmed speaking to Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg before the press conference to discuss his recollections of the investigation.

Asked whether Cricket Australia should reopen the inquiry, Cummins said the decision rested with the governing body, adding that the original investigation had followed the appropriate process.

Meanwhile, Cummins revealed that he had spoken to Khawaja following the publication of the book but declined to disclose details of their conversation.

Although he acknowledged that some of the allegations could be defamatory, the Australia captain ruled out taking legal action against his former team-mate.

“You’ve got to move on. It’s been eight years. You’ve got to draw the line at some point. I won’t be doing that,” he said.

Cummins also expressed concern about the impact of the allegations on the families of those involved, describing the renewed controversy as irresponsible given the emotional toll the scandal had taken on Australian cricket.

The Australia captain further maintained that the suspensions handed to Steve Smith, David Warner and Bancroft following the 2018 scandal were excessive, describing the punishments as “way too heavy-handed” and “way over the top”.

He also confirmed that he remained on good terms with Smith, dismissing suggestions of tension following the latter’s withdrawal from the third Test in South Africa because of a neck injury.

Cummins said he had spoken to Smith several times and that the pair were aligned heading into Australia's upcoming commitments.

Smith is expected to return to Australia shortly and is scheduled to feature in a Sheffield Shield match as he continues his recovery.

Cummins added that Smith would remain an important part of Australia's plans over the next 12 months, particularly in his capacity as vice-captain.