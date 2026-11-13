Rathnayake, Fernando strike as Pakistan lose five wickets despite 139-run lead

Sri Lankan pacer Milan Rathnayaka (centre) celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket on the fifth day of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 13, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka fought back with timely wickets as Milan Rathnayaka and Asitha Fernando reduced Pakistan to 151-5, despite the hosts extending their overall lead to 139 runs on the fifth and final day of the ongoing first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Resuming their second innings at 57-1 after 21.2 overs, Pakistan lost four wickets in the morning session as Sri Lanka clawed their way back into the contest.

Azan Awais was the first batter to depart, falling on the first ball of the day to Lahiru Kumara after scoring 22 off 66 deliveries, including three boundaries.

Asitha Fernando struck in the following over, dismissing Mohammad Taha for 24 off 57 balls, which included three boundaries, to leave Pakistan struggling at 57-3.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel then steadied the innings with a valuable partnership, taking Pakistan past the 100-run mark.

However, their 50-run stand was broken by Milan Rathnayaka, who dismissed captain Babar for 34 off 48 deliveries, including six boundaries, leaving the hosts at 107-4 in 36.5 overs.

Rathnayaka struck again to remove Salman Ali Agha, who scored 13 off 19 deliveries, including two boundaries, to reduce Pakistan to 126-5.

Saud Shakeel and wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori subsequently helped Pakistan recover, guiding the total past 150 before the lunch interval.

At the break, Shakeel remained unbeaten on 23, while Ghori was not out on seven, with Pakistan holding a 139-run lead.

Earlier, Pakistan made a steady start to their second innings on the fourth day, with opener Tayyab Arif finding the boundary twice in the opening overs.

However, the right-handed batter was trapped lbw by Asitha Fernando for 11 off eight deliveries, leaving the hosts at 15-1 after 2.2 overs.

Azan Awais and Mohammad Taha then joined forces at the crease and steadied the innings with a valuable partnership, helping Pakistan extend their overall lead.

The pair resumed after the interval and added further runs to Pakistan's advantage. However, deteriorating weather conditions, with bad light and rain, forced the players off the field, bringing the day's play to an early conclusion with Pakistan at 57-1 after 21.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka responded strongly to Pakistan's first-innings total of 434-9, with Dhananjaya de Silva and captain Kusal Mendis leading the visitors' recovery through a mammoth 249-run partnership, with both batters scoring centuries.

The visitors suffered an early setback on the second day, losing two wickets for just 12 runs. Mohammad Abbas dismissed opener Pasindu Sooriyabandara for a seven-ball duck before debutant Saqib Khan claimed his maiden international wicket, removing Dinesh Chandimal for one.

Lahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership before Saqib struck again, dismissing Udara for 42 off 52 deliveries, including seven boundaries, to leave Sri Lanka at 65-3.

De Silva and Kusal then took control, frustrating Pakistan's bowling attack with their commanding partnership. Kamindu also contributed a crucial 90-run stand with De Silva, scoring 58 off 131 deliveries, including eight boundaries, before Mohammad Abbas dismissed him to leave Sri Lanka at 155-4 after 42 overs.

However, Pakistan staged an impressive comeback on the fourth morning as Sri Lanka added just 42 runs before losing their remaining six wickets to finish their first innings at 446.

Saqib struck in the opening over, dismissing the well-set De Silva for 167 off 246 deliveries, including 20 boundaries, to break the 249-run partnership. He removed Kusal in the following over for an impressive 119 off 202 balls, featuring 10 boundaries and four sixes.

The debutant continued his remarkable spell, dismissing Sonal Dinusha (20), Lahiru Kumara (0) and Asitha Fernando (4), while Razaullah accounted for Milan Rathnayaka (12).

Saqib finished with outstanding figures of 7/130 in 34 overs, while Abbas claimed two wickets and Razaullah took one.