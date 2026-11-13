Coco Gauff beats Marta Kostyuk to keep WTA Finals semi-final hopes alive

Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her group stage match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on November 12, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Coco Gauff kept her hopes of reaching the WTA Finals semi-finals alive with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Marta Kostyuk here at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Thursday, but now needs fellow American Jessica Pegula to lose her final group match to progress.

Gauff made a strong start, winning the opening set with a fine volley that brought the crowd to its feet under the sunny California skies.

However, she faced a tough challenge in the second set after falling 1-5 behind.

The 21-year-old showed great determination to turn the match around, winning six games in a row to seal victory in straight sets. She also needed treatment on her hip during the second set.

Gauff admitted she expected the match to go to a deciding set.

"I was fully prepared to play a third set there," said Gauff after the match.

The two-time Grand Slam champion must now wait for the result of Pegula's match against Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, who will face the American later on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that Pegula will qualify for the semi-finals if she beats Noskova, who has already secured her place in the last four after winning the group.

Meanwhile, Kostyuk had already been knocked out of the tournament before facing Gauff, having lost her earlier matches against Noskova and Pegula.

The Ukrainian entered the eight-player competition as a replacement after world number one Elena Rybakina withdrew due to illness. However, Kostyuk was unable to win a single set in her three group matches.