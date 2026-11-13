Harry Kane marks record England appearance with match-winning goal against Croatia

England's Harry Kane celebrates after the match on November 12, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: England captain Harry Kane celebrated his record-breaking 126th international appearance by scoring the winning penalty in a 2-1 victory over Croatia here at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, securing his side's place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker converted from the spot in the 64th minute, restoring England's lead after Croatia had taken advantage of a defensive mistake to equalise.

Kane calmly sent the ball down the middle as goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic dived to his left.

The goal was Kane's 92nd for England, extending his record as the country's leading international scorer. He had earlier set up Morgan Rogers for the opening goal in the 24th minute.

England manager Thomas Tuchel praised Kane's match-winning contribution.

"We got the job done and it was important because it was a special occasion for Harry and he scored the winner, so perfect evening," Tuchel said.

Kane's milestone appearance was marked with a special ceremony before kick-off. He walked on to the pitch with his four children and received a commemorative award from former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, whose previous record of 125 caps had stood since 1989.

The striker also displayed his Ballon d'Or trophy, which he won last month, before receiving a personalised shirt bearing the number 126 from the Prince of Wales.

Croatia captain Luka Modric also presented him with a replica of the first football brought to the country by English industrialists in 1880.

Kane now has his sights set on reaching 100 international goals, a milestone achieved by only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ali Daei in men's football.