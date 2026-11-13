Lionel Scaloni extends Argentina contract until 2030

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during training on November 11, 2026. — Reuters

Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract as Argentina head coach until July 2030, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed on Thursday, ending uncertainty over his future with the national team.

Scaloni, who led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar and back-to-back Copa America triumphs, had previously raised doubts about his future following the team's World Cup final defeat to Spain in July. His previous contract was due to expire in December 2026.

However, the 48-year-old has now agreed to fresh terms, committing to lead the reigning world champions through to 2030.

AFA president Claudio Tapia described the contract renewal as a positive moment for the association and Argentine football.

“We are going to officially announce the renewal of Lionel Scaloni's coaching staff for the period from 2027 to 2030 at the helm of the Argentine National Team," Tapia said.

"This is a joy for everyone on the AFA executive committee, as well as for all Argentinians."

Scaloni also expressed his delight at continuing in the role, describing the contract extension as the beginning of a new chapter.

"I am just as eager and excited as I was on day one, and happy to be able to continue. I'm grateful, and from now on a new process begins,” he said.

Argentina are scheduled to face Uruguay in a friendly this weekend before hosting Costa Rica next week as preparations continue for the upcoming international fixtures.

Earlier this week, Scaloni announced his first squad since Lionel Messi's international retirement, selecting 28 players for the November friendlies.

Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino, 21, received his maiden senior call-up, while River Plate's Gonzalo Montiel and Parma defender Mariano Troilo returned to the squad as Scaloni began building a new-look Argentina side without their long-time captain.