WTC expansion set to be debated at ICC Board meeting: report

South Africa's Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace on the podium with teammates after winning the final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

The expansion of the World Test Championship (WTC) to 12 full-member nations in the next cycle is likely to be the fierce subject of debate at the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting in Bali, international media reported on Thursday.

The WTC, launched in 2019, has since featured nine full-member nations, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies, but several expansion-related proposals have been pitched in since November 2024, including the two-tier system.

As a result, a working group was formed in 2025 under the leadership of former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, tasked with finding ways of improving the sport's competition structures. The working group initially came up with a two-tier proposal, which was swiftly turned down by several board members.

Later in November that year, the working group provided its recommendation to the apex body that the next WTC cycle be expanded to 12 teams, with the addition of three more Test-playing nations – Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

The proposal was set to be revisited during the ICC CEC and Board meetings in March-April this year, but no conclusion was reached.

Meanwhile, as per a report by international cricket news website Cricinfo on Thursday, the debate regarding the expansion of WTC is likely to be renewed at the ICC meeting in Bali.

The report, however, suggested that the number of teams in the next WTC cycle was likely to remain at nine, meaning Test-playing nations Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland were set to stay on the outer.

Cricinfo's report further highlighted the possibility of Zimbabwe being slotted into the next WTC cycle, which may feature 10 teams, instead of the proposed 12, leaving out Ireland and Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the next Future Tour Programme (FTP) from 2027 to 2031 is likely to be presented given the current cycle ends in March, the report suggested.