Rishabh Pant cleared to join India squad for Test series against New Zealand: report

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates reaching his half-century during the fourth day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on August 18, 2026. — BCCI

Rishabh Pant has left for New Zealand to link up with the India squad for the three-match series against the Blackcaps after receiving fitness clearance from the medical staff of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, international media reported on Thursday.

Pant, whose last international appearance for India came in August this year during their second Test of the away series against Sri Lanka, has been recovering from a side strain injury, which he sustained during the Irani Cup last month while representing the Rest of India.

The wicketkeeper batter, however, was still named in India's 16-member squad for the two-match away Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played from November 19 to December 1. But his participation in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) assignment was subject to his fitness clearance.

Meanwhile, as per a report by international cricket news website Cricinfo, the 29-year-old has left for New Zealand early on Thursday morning and will link up with the India Test squad in Wellington on Friday soon after receiving the medical clearance.

Besides Pant, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj are also expected to join India's Test squad in Wellington on Friday after the trio left the ODI fold following the third match of their ongoing five-match series against New Zealand, slated to culminate on Sunday.

India squad for Test series against New Zealand:

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk)*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.