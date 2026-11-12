QeAT: Karachi Blues, Sialkot Blues register victories as second round concludes

Sialkot Blues' Mohammad Hurraira poses for a picture after their second-round QeAT Gold match against Faisalabad at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 12, 2026. — PCB

The second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) Gold 2026-27 concluded across four venues, with defending champions Karachi Blues and the previous edition's runners-up, Sialkot Blues, winning their respective matches on Monday.

At the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad, Mohammad Raza's four-wicket haul helped defending champions Karachi Blues successfully defend a 406-run target by bowling out Multan for a modest 130 in 33.3 overs and prevail by a massive 275-run margin.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Blues resumed their second innings from 393/5 through overnight centurion Saifullah Bangash and Afnan Khan, but only added 14 to their overnight score before captain Rameez Aziz called for declaration with the scoreboard reading 407/5 in 95 overs.

Bangash remained unbeaten after scoring 111 off 161 deliveries with the help of 16 boundaries, while Afnan made seven not out.

For Multan, Mohammad Ismail bagged two wickets in the second innings, while Hasan Hafeez, Muhammad Shahzad and Moheer Saeed made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 406-run target, Multan's batting unit faltered and could yield 130 before getting bowled out in 33.3 overs and thus succumbed to their first defeat in the QeAT Gold 2026-27.

Shahzad remained the top-scorer for Multan in the pursuit with a quickfire 25 off 24 deliveries, followed by Sharoon Siraj and Waqar Hussain, both 24, while captain Imam-ul-Haq (20) and Moheer (16) were the others to amass double figures.

Raza spearheaded Karachi Blues' bowling charge in the second innings with four wickets for 42 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Abrar Ahmed with three and Asad Umar with two, while Mohammad Hamza chipped in with one scalp.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Mohammad Hurraira's quickfire century helped Sialkot Blues comfortably chase down a modest 187-run target and beat Faisalabad by five minutes on the final day of their second-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 match.

The decisive final of the fixture got underway with Faisalabad resuming their second innings from 194/3 through Atiq-ur-Rehman and Irfan Khan, but could only add 86 to their overnight score for the remaining seven wickets and were thus bowled out for 280 in 96.3 overs.

Atiq (31) and Irfan (32) could only stretch their overnight fourth-wicket partnership to 56 runs before both perished in quick succession early in the opening session, resulting in Faisalabad slipping down to 208/5.

Faisalabad then suffered another setback as Hamza Nazar dismissed Muhammad Awais Zafar (11), reducing them further to 217/6 in 83.3 overs, but Ali Shan (28) and Muhammad Daniyal Khan (24) launched a brief recovery by putting together a 54-run partnership for the eighth wicket before both perished in quick succession.

For Sialkot Blues, Hamza Nazar and Athar Mehmood picked up three wickets each in the second innings, followed by Hasan Ali with two, while Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Ali chipped in with one apiece.

Set to chase a 187-run target, Sialkot Blues comfortably knocked the winning runs in 21.3 overs for the loss of five wickets, courtesy of a monumental opening stand between Abdul Rehman and centurion Hurraira, which followed a brief collapse.

Hurraira dominated the 160-run opening stand with a quickfire 105 off 59 deliveries, while Rehman contributed with a 53-ball 48 before both perished in successive balls.

Following their back-to-back dismissals, Sialkot Blues lost three more wickets at an alarming rate and were consequently reduced to 177/5 before Ammad Butt and Mohsin Riaz steered them over the line by scoring an unbeaten 10 and eight, respectively.

Shahzad Gul was the pick of the bowlers for Faisalabad in the second innings as he picked up four wickets for 63 runs in his nine overs, while Asad Raza claimed one.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, the second-round fixture between Lahore Whites and Islamabad ended in a draw as only 11.3 overs of play were possible due to inclement weather.

The final day of the fixture commenced with Lahore Whites resuming their second innings from 200/5 but could only add 51 to their overnight score and thus finished at 251/7 before stumps.

Resuming the proceedings for Lahore Whites, Zain Bin Tariq and Tayyab Tahir stretched their overnight sixth-wicket partnership to 149 runs, which saw the wicketkeeper batter bring up his valiant century.

Mohammad Musa eventually broke the threatening partnership by dismissing Zain, who top-scored for Lahore Whites in the second innings with 103 off 106 deliveries with the help of 15 fours and two sixes.

Musa struck again, dismissing Lahore Whites captain Noman Ali for a duck to bring the total further down to 235/7.

With a 118-run deficit still to counter, Tahir was then joined by Ubaid Shah, and the duo could only raise a 15-run partnership before the conclusion of the final day's play. The middle-order batter played a pivotal role in helping Lahore Whites salvage a draw with an unbeaten 70 off 108 deliveries.

For the unversed, the third round of the QeAT 2026-27 will run from November 15 to 18 across four venues in three cities.