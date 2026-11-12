Pakistan thump Bangladesh in ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy campaign opener

Pakistan's Ayesha Zafar plays a shot during their ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy match against Bangladesh at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground in Ajman on November 12, 2026. — ICC

AJMAN: Tuba Hassan's three-wicket haul, followed by a collective batting performance, propelled Pakistan to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the third match of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy here at the Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Bangladesh captain Nahida Akter's decision to bat first in the campaign opener backfired as Tuba-led Pakistan bowling attack restricted them to a paltry score of just 108/9 in 20 overs.

Tuba spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge with economical figures of 3/26 in her four overs, followed by Nashra Sandhu with two, while Waheeda Akhtar, Momina Riasat and Umm-e-Hani chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Middle-order batter Nigar Sultana, meanwhile, remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a 20-ball 27, comprising two fours and a six, followed by Shorna Akter, who made 21 off 20 deliveries. Besides them, only Shathi Rani and captain Nahida, both 11, could amass double figures.

In turn, Pakistan made light work of the 109-run target as they chased it down for the loss of two wickets and 25 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Sadaf Shamas, who top-scored with a run-a-ball 37 with the help of four fours and a six, while captain Muneeba Ali contributed with an unbeaten 31 off 34 deliveries.

Middle-order batter Ayesha Zafar also made a notable contribution in the pursuit with a blistering cameo of 27 not out, which came off just 18 deliveries, and featured four boundaries.

For Bangladesh, Sobhana Mostary and Shorna Akter could pick up one wicket apiece.

The eight-wicket victory put Pakistan at the summit of the Group B standings of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy with two points due to a superior net run rate to Netherlands, who beat Thailand by five wickets and three balls remaining earlier today.