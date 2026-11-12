PCB Chairman Naqvi says NCCIA to contact Mohammad Rizwan soon

This collage of pictures shows PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) and Pakistan Test cricketer Mohammad Rizwan. — PCB/AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday revealed that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) is set to approach national wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan soon amid the inquiry into alleged online betting and gambling activities.

Former captain Rizwan, alongside experienced opener Imam-ul-Haq, was summoned by the investigative authority following allegations of confidential information being leaked from the national team's dressing room during their Test tour of England.

The PCB reportedly took custody of the mobile phones belonging to the two players before handing them over to the relevant authorities for forensic examination.

Investigators also reportedly examined their digital communications, financial transactions and contacts to establish whether confidential team information had been shared with unauthorised individuals.

Both cricketers appeared before the NCCIA at its Johar Town office here on September 10, where they were questioned about the allegations.

Rizwan, meanwhile, was summoned again by the NCCIA in October for the forensic analysis of his phone, which came just a day after the wicketkeeper batter had written a third letter to the investigation authority to seek clarification on the allegations and scope of the investigation.

The investigation had initially hindered the 34-year-old's participation in this year's President's Trophy Grade-I but was ultimately cleared to represent his department Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the final round of the eight-team first-class tournament last month.

With Rizwan, now leading Peshawar Blues in the premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27, PCB Chairman Naqvi, upon his visit to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here, was asked to provide an update regarding the inquiry involving the wicketkeeper batter.

The PCB Chairman, in response, revealed that he was briefed by the investigation authority a couple of days ago, and also that it will finalise the report after "some clarities".

"NCCIA briefed me a few days ago. I think they will contact Rizwan. They will do some clarities and finalise the report," said Naqvi.

"I don't know," Naqvi replied when asked as to when NCCIA is expected to contact Rizwan. "But I think they will contact him soon."

Naqvi also provided an update regarding the PCB men's central contracts 2026-27, stating they will be finalised soon.

"It has been finalised. I think it will be finalised today or tomorrow," Naqvi told reporters here.

The PCB Chairman also credited Director High Performance Aqib Javed, alongside the designing team, for putting in hard work into the "master plan" of the upgradation of the NCA, which he described as the "state-of-the-art", comprising all the features and machinery of the world.

"You must have seen that this academy is one of the best," said Naqvi upon his visit to the NCA here.

"Mr Aqib has put a lot of effort into the master plan and in our designing team. We have a deadline of 31st January to complete it. It will be a state-of-the-art academy with all the features and machinery of the world," he added.

Naqvi went on to reveal that Javed, while utilising the revamped academy, will set up camps every three to six months for the emerging talent in a bid to address their shortcomings and nurture their talent.

"The biggest advantage of this is that Mr Aqib is using it. He is setting up camps for 3-6 months for our young lot. They are bringing them here and training them," said Naqvi.

"On the other hand, the most important thing that he has paid a lot of attention to is that he is fulfilling all the shortcomings of the players here. He is making sure that when he goes to any squad, he is not taught how to catch the ball. I think this will give a very good result.

"I hope that in the coming days, especially after 6 months, there will be another batch of our talent. It will make a big difference."