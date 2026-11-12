Marsh, Brook share cup of tea at pre-series trophy unveiling ceremony

England captain Harry Brook (left) and Australia captain Mitchell Marsh enjoy afternoon tea during a pre-series event ahead of the three-match ODI series at Perth Stadium on November 12, 2026. — Cricket Australia

PERTH: Australia and England are set to renew their historic cricket rivalry as the three-match ODI series gets underway at Perth Stadium on Friday.

Ahead of the opening encounter, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh and his England counterpart, Harry Brook, attended a pre-series trophy unveiling ceremony in Perth.

The two captains also took part in a light-hearted pre-series activity, sharing a traditional afternoon tea at Perth Stadium.

Seated together at a specially arranged table, Marsh and Brook posed with teacups and refreshments, celebrating the rich cricketing heritage and longstanding rivalry between the two nations, both pioneers of international cricket.

The opening ODI will begin at 11.30am local time at Perth Stadium, with the second fixture scheduled to take place at Adelaide Oval on 15 November. The series will conclude at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on 18 November.

Following the 50-over contest, the two sides will turn their attention to a five-match T20I series, which begins at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 21 November.

The T20I series will feature further encounters in Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sydney before concluding at Manuka Oval in Canberra on 2 December.

ODI squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

England: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root.