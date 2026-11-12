Glasgow’s Titwood preferred over Edinburgh for Scotland’s 2030 T20 World Cup matches

An undated photograph of Titwood Cricket Ground, home of Clydesdale Cricket Club, in Glasgow, Scotland. — AFP

Cricket Scotland have nominated Clydesdale Cricket Club’s Titwood ground in Glasgow as their proposed venue for the men’s T20 World Cup in 2030, which Scotland will co-host alongside England and Ireland.

Titwood has been preferred over Edinburgh’s Grange Cricket Club, which hosted the two matches played in Scotland during the 1999 World Cup and witnessed Scotland’s memorable ODI victory over England in 2018.

The decision follows recent site inspections by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and external contractors appointed by Cricket Scotland, in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Although the Grange is regarded as a picturesque cricket venue, its relatively limited space was among the factors behind the decision. Titwood offers greater potential for accommodating the temporary infrastructure required for a major international tournament.

The 2030 tournament was awarded to England, Ireland and Scotland in 2021. However, its exact dates and the distribution of matches among the three co-hosts have yet to be confirmed.

The ICC announced on Wednesday that proposed scheduling windows for major men's events between 2028 and 2035 would be presented for approval at its upcoming board meetings in Bali.

"Cricket Scotland will now move to the next stage of discussions about the identified venue for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with key stakeholders and partners, including engagement with the Scottish and UK governments," the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.

Titwood received ICC approval to host One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in 2007 and was officially inaugurated by King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, later that year.

The occasion was marked by a scheduled ODI between India and Pakistan as part of celebrations commemorating the 60th anniversary of their independence. However, the match was abandoned due to rain.

Since then, the Glasgow venue has hosted several Scotland international fixtures, including a T20I tri-series involving the Netherlands and Nepal in June 2025.

Scotland captain Richie Berrington also has a personal connection with the ground, serving as a player-coach for Clydesdale Cricket Club. However, he will be 43 by the time the 2030 tournament takes place.

Meanwhile, Cricket Scotland has unveiled plans to explore the possibility of establishing a permanent home for Scottish cricket at New Williamfield, the home ground of Stirling County Cricket Club.

The proposed development would include permanent facilities for the national teams, potentially reducing the long-term costs associated with installing temporary infrastructure for international matches. However, the project is expected to require government funding.

Cricket Scotland chair Wilf Walsh said the decisions provided a clear direction for the future development of the country's cricket facilities.

"These decisions give us a clear direction for the future of Scottish cricket's key facilities, building on the priorities identified in our recent Facilities Strategy," Walsh said.

"They provide a focus for the next stage of work with our clubs, partners and government as we explore how to secure the facilities our sport needs to grow and succeed.

"The prospect of hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2030, alongside the opportunity to establish permanent facilities for our national teams, makes this an extremely important time for Scottish cricket.

"Our ambition is to turn these opportunities into a lasting legacy for our sport that connects investment at the highest level with stronger pathways and greater opportunities for people across Scotland to take up and enjoy the game."

The development comes days after Cricket Scotland announced that its men's team would no longer consider arranging bilateral fixtures against Afghanistan outside ICC events, citing the Taliban government's treatment of women and girls.