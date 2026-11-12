India defeat Afghanistan to book U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan

India players celebrate during the second semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 against Afghanistan at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Muscat, on November 12, 2026. — BCCI

AL AMERAT: India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets to secure their place in the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2026, setting up a highly anticipated title clash against defending champions Pakistan on Thursday.

At the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), the Men in Blue comfortably chased down Afghanistan’s 228-run target, losing just two wickets in the 37th over, thanks to match-winning contributions from captain Lakshya Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag and VK Vineeth.

Lakshya narrowly missed out on a century, top-scoring with 93 off 90 deliveries, including 13 fours and a six. Aaryavir contributed 51 off 57 balls, striking four boundaries and as many sixes, while Vineeth remained instrumental with 57 off 62 deliveries, featuring five fours and a six.

Yashbardhan Chauhan also chipped in with 16 off 14 balls, including three boundaries, as India booked their place in the final, where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan in a repeat of the previous edition's title clash.

Earlier, Afghanistan posted 227-8 in their allotted 50 overs despite half-centuries from Noman Salarzai and Shah Faisal Rahimi, alongside valuable contributions from captain Sohail Khan and Subhan Zakhail.

Wicketkeeper Noman top-scored with 51 off 78 deliveries, striking two fours and two sixes, while Shah Faisal also scored 51 off 72 balls, including two boundaries.

Captain Sohail contributed 36 off 44 deliveries, hitting a four and a six, while Subhan added 31 off 44 balls, including four fours and a six.

Among the other batters, opener Abidullah Nadarjan scored 14 off 23 deliveries, striking two boundaries, while Faridullah Ihsas managed 13 off 29 balls, including one four.

Ishan Sood led India's bowling attack with figures of 3/43 in nine overs. Aryan Savsani claimed two wickets, while Kavya Paresh Patel, Yashbardhan Chauhan and Arjun Rajput picked up one wicket apiece.