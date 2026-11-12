Stephen Curry undergoes MRI after abdominal injury

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his side during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Nov 11, 2026. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry left Wednesday's 115-108 defeat against the Houston Rockets with an abdominal injury and underwent an MRI scan to determine its severity.

Curry was forced off the court in the second half after experiencing discomfort in his right abdomen and oblique.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admitted the team were concerned about the injury, which Curry said was unlike anything he had experienced before.

"Concern is high," Kerr said. "But I have no idea the extent."

Curry first grabbed at his right side during the opening quarter but attempted to play through the pain.

With 7:22 remaining in the period, he scored a 28-foot three-pointer before immediately signalling towards the bench.

He subsequently left the game following a timeout and underwent medical checks in the locker room. The Warriors officially ruled him out early in the second quarter with right abdominal soreness.

Curry spoke to his team-mates at half-time before leaving for the MRI scan, encouraging them to remain focused and assuring them he would recover from the latest setback.

His absence proved costly as Golden State suffered their first defeat after an eight-game winning streak. Curry had been instrumental in their recent run, averaging 30.6 points in 28.6 minutes per game.

The Warriors are already without Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody, while Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from the team.

However, Draymond Green believes the team are better prepared to cope without Curry than they were last season.

The Warriors will next face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.