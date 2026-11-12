Brett Randell earns maiden New Zealand ODI call-up for India series

Derbyshire fast bowler Brett Randell pictured during the County Championship Division Two match against Durham at The Central Co-op County Ground in Derby, England, on August 20, 2026. — AFP

AUCKLAND: Uncapped fast bowler Brett Randell has earned his maiden call-up to New Zealand’s ODI squad for the final two matches of the ongoing series against India.

The 31-year-old, who represents Central Districts, has claimed 100 wickets at an average of 22.74 in 55 List A appearances.

The Black Caps are yet to register a victory in the five-match series, trailing 2-0 after the third ODI was washed out due to rain on Tuesday. The remaining two matches will be played in Mount Maunganui on Friday and Sunday, respectively, with New Zealand making several changes as players depart to prepare for the upcoming Test series against India, which begins on 19 November.

Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Test captain Tom Latham have already left the squad for Wellington, while Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson are also expected to depart shortly.

Their departures have opened the door for all-rounder Josh Clarkson, who will be available for selection for the fifth ODI. Clarkson last represented New Zealand in the 50-over format against Bangladesh in April but has since impressed in domestic cricket, recently claiming a five-wicket haul in the Ford Trophy.

Finn Allen is also set to make his first ODI appearance since September 2023, with the coaching staff considering a new role for the explosive batter in the middle order.

Randell, meanwhile, has enjoyed a memorable year, having made headlines earlier by taking five wickets in five consecutive deliveries — a first in first-class cricket.

The right-arm fast bowler recently represented New Zealand A after returning from a stint with English county side Derbyshire.

However, his most recent white-ball outing proved challenging, as he conceded 76 runs without taking a wicket in a high-scoring Ford Trophy encounter in which 741 runs were scored across both innings.

Despite that performance, Randell has maintained an impressive List A record since making his debut in January 2017. He boasts an economy rate of 5.14 and has registered four five-wicket hauls.

Speaking about his maiden international call-up, Randell expressed his excitement at getting the opportunity to represent his country.

"Feels too good to be true, to be honest," Randell said. "As a youngster growing up in New Zealand, playing cricket, you sort of dream of being in this position. So just very privileged to be here."

New Zealand's support staff have also undergone changes, with several members joining the Test squad ahead of the red-ball series.

Head coach Rob Walter, who previously worked with both Randell and Clarkson at Central Districts, will be without bowling coach Jacob Oram, batting coach Luke Ronchi and strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson.

Northern Districts pathway coach Mitch Renwick and strength and conditioning coach Corey Mileys have joined the ODI set-up on an interim basis.

Randell admitted that he was yet to speak with Walter about his potential role but remained eager to make his international debut or contribute to the team in any capacity.

"Haven't had a word with the coach [Walter] yet," he said on the eve of the fourth ODI. "So if I do get out on the field, I'd be more than happy to make my debut. If I don't, I'd be more than happy to help the lads out as well and hopefully get the lads out tomorrow.

"I pride myself on being accurate and doing something with the ball and getting something out of the wicket or in the air. Like all of us from the Stags and from New Zealand, I'm giving 110% and trying to get our team across the line for the win."

Having spent years developing his game in domestic cricket, Randell credited several experienced players for helping him improve throughout his career.

He recalled his early days with Northern Districts, where he had the opportunity to learn from established New Zealand internationals Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme.

"I guess it's one of those things, like coming up with Northern Districts early doors. We obviously had the likes of Trent [Boult] and Tim [Southee] and Wags [Neil Wagner] and Colin de Grandhomme around. When they were playing, there wasn't a heck of a lot of opportunity, but I got to learn off those guys. It may have delayed things, but hey, I was able to learn off them," he said.

"Then moving to CD, working with guys like Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Seth Rance and Ben Wheeler, all these have played for the Black Caps before as well, so I've been able to learn and learn and learn."

New Zealand squad for the fourth ODI

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper) and Will Young.

New Zealand squad for the fifth ODI

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Blair Tickner and Will Young.