James Anderson signs Surrey deal after Lancashire departure

England's pace legend James Anderson poses after signing for Surrey CCC at The Kia Oval in London, England on November 11, 2026. — Surrey CCC

LONDON: England pace legend James Anderson will continue his professional cricket career beyond his 45th birthday after signing a deal with Surrey for the 2027 County Championship season.

The 44-year-old was released by Lancashire last month, bringing an end to his 25-year association with his home county. The decision came after Lancashire finished seventh in Division Two, their lowest position in the history of the County Championship.

Lancashire's incoming director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, had indicated that the club needed a rebuilding process following their disappointing campaign.

Anderson briefly considered retirement following his departure but has now opted to continue his career at The Oval. He will reunite with Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart, alongside whom he made his Test debut at Lord's in 2003.

"I'm really honoured to be joining a club like Surrey and can't wait to start a new chapter in my career," Anderson said.

"Surrey have a great squad and are a team that expects to be challenging for County Championship titles. I'm excited to be part of that."

Anderson revealed that Stewart's approach played a significant role in his decision to join the club, adding that he was delighted to receive the opportunity after several weeks of discussions.

Surrey, meanwhile, will be looking to strengthen their squad after narrowly avoiding relegation from Division One. The club had previously won three Championship titles and finished runners-up in four consecutive campaigns before their recent struggles. Head coach Gareth Batty has also departed to join the coaching staff of Chennai Super Kings.

Anderson believes his experience can make a significant contribution to Surrey, both on and off the field, particularly in helping the club's younger bowlers develop their skills.

"I still feel I have a lot to offer in terms of taking wickets and helping the team win matches. I also believe I can contribute off the field by helping young players develop their skills and progress towards representing their country," he added.

The veteran fast bowler identified winning trophies as his primary motivation for the 2027 season, while also expressing his excitement about returning to Division One cricket.

"It's been a while since I've had the opportunity to compete for the Championship in the First Division. I know I have to demonstrate that I still have the quality and ability to earn my place in the team or contribute wherever needed, but it's something I'm really looking forward to next season," Anderson said.

Anderson represented England in 188 Tests, taking 704 wickets to finish third on the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers, behind Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708). He played his final Test at Lord's in 2024.

Of his 188 Test appearances, 16 came at The Oval, where he claimed 50 wickets at an average of 33.18. The venue also holds special significance in his career, as he surpassed Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 Test wickets against India in 2018 to become the most prolific fast bowler in the format's history.

Anderson also registered an ODI hat-trick against Pakistan at The Oval in 2003, during his breakthrough season for England.

"I've always loved playing at the Kia Oval. For me, it's one of the best grounds in the world. I have some incredibly special memories there and hope to create a few more next season," he said.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart welcomed the signing, praising Anderson's continued performances and the experience he will bring to the squad.

"We're delighted to bring someone of the calibre of Sir James Anderson to Surrey. Jimmy brings quality with the ball, and his 50 Championship wickets last season prove that he remains one of the best bowlers in the country," Stewart said.

"He also brings a wealth of experience that all our bowlers can learn from. Many players in our squad have international ambitions, and they will benefit enormously from training, playing and sharing a dressing room with him.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming him to the group and watching him perform in front of our members and supporters at the Kia Oval."