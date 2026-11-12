Sabalenka remains hopeful of WTA Finals semi-final spot despite Andreeva defeat

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her group stage match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva on November 11, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Aryna Sabalenka remains hopeful of reaching the WTA Finals semi-finals despite suffering a heavy 6-4, 6-0 defeat against 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday.

The world number two let a 4-1 lead slip in the opening set before French Open champion Andreeva dominated proceedings, winning 11 consecutive games to secure victory and finish top of Group 2.

Sabalenka made a promising start and broke her opponent in the fourth game. However, Andreeva quickly turned the match around, taking advantage of the Belarusian's unforced errors to claim a convincing win.

Belarusian praised Andreeva's performance but admitted she needed time to recover from her heavy defeat, while remaining hopeful of qualifying for the semi-finals.

"She definitely played great tennis," Sabalenka said.

"The good thing is that I still have a chance to qualify. The bad thing, that I'll need some time to recover after I don't even know how many games in a row I lost."

The 28-year-old acknowledged the difficulties of facing Andreeva, praising the teenager's movement and ability to generate high-bouncing shots.

"She's not easy to play, in any surface. It's not only Indian Wells," added Sabalenka. "She's moving well, spinning the ball quite high, especially in this condition."

Despite the disappointing result, Sabalenka insisted she remained motivated ahead of her final group match against Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina kept her semi-final hopes alive with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 comeback victory over Karolina Muchova, setting up an important final round of group matches.

Sabalenka will now need a strong performance in her final match to keep her hopes of progressing to the last four alive.