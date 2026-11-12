Pakistan defeat Bangladesh to book place in U19 Asia Cup 2026 final

Pakistan pacer Rizwanullah (centre) celebrates after taking a wicket during the first semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 against Bangladesh at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, Muscat, on November 12, 2026. — ACC

AL AMERAT: A five-wicket haul from Rizwanullah, followed by half-centuries from Hayam Khan and Usman Khan, inspired defending champions Pakistan to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first semi-final to book their place in the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday.

At the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Pakistan comfortably chased down Bangladesh’s modest target of 139 in just 21.5 overs, losing only one wicket as their batters dominated the opposition bowling attack.

Openers Usman and Hayam provided a flying start, putting together an impressive century partnership to place Pakistan firmly in control of the chase. Hayam was eventually dismissed for a well-compiled 69 off 72 deliveries, striking eight fours and a six.

However, Usman remained unbeaten to guide the defending champions to victory, scoring 64 off 54 balls, including seven fours and two sixes. Abdul Qadir chipped in with an unbeaten eight as Pakistan sealed their place in the final.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 138 in 31.4 overs after Pakistan’s bowlers delivered an impressive collective performance, despite a fighting half-century from opener Abdullah Al Muhi.

Abdullah top-scored for Bangladesh with 50 off 45 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes, while Rakibul Hossan contributed 26 off 39 balls, hitting four boundaries.

All Rafi chipped in with 20 off 22 deliveries, including two fours and a six, but the remaining batters failed to make significant contributions.

Bangladesh captain Farid Hasan scored 17, while SK Jarif Siyam, Ahsan Al Mumin and Sheikh Atiqur Rahman managed just one run each. Robiul Hasan Anik and Rubay Islam Rizon were dismissed without scoring.

Rizwanullah spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling attack with an outstanding five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/30 in his eight overs.

Mohammad Sayyam claimed one wicket, while Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar and Ahmed Hussain picked up one apiece to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings.