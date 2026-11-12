Saqib Khan enters Pakistan's record books with seven-wicket haul on debut

Pakistan pacer Saqib Khan celebrates after claiming a seven-wicket haul on day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 12, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan debutant Saqib Khan etched his name in the country's cricket record books with an impressive seven-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The right-arm pacer registered the fourth-best bowling figures by a Pakistani bowler on Test debut, claiming 7/130 to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 446 in their first innings. He joined an elite list featuring Mohammad Zahid, Mohammad Nazir and Abrar Ahmed.

Best bowling figures by a Pakistan bowler on Test debut:

Mohammad Zahid – 7/66 vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi, 1996

Mohammad Nazir – 7/99 vs New Zealand, Karachi, 1969

Abrar Ahmed – 7/114 vs England, Multan, 2022

Saqib Khan – 7/130 vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, 2026

Bilal Asif – 6/36 vs Australia, Dubai, 2018

Earlier, Sri Lanka responded strongly to Pakistan's first-innings total of 434/9, with Dhananjaya de Silva and captain Kusal Mendis producing centuries and sharing a mammoth 249-run partnership.

The visitors suffered an early setback on the second day, losing two wickets for just 12 runs. Mohammad Abbas dismissed opener Pasindu Sooriyabandara for a seven-ball duck before debutant Saqib claimed his maiden international wicket, removing Dinesh Chandimal for one.

Lahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership before Saqib struck again, dismissing Udara for 42 off 52 deliveries, including seven boundaries, to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 65/3.

De Silva and Kusal subsequently took control, frustrating Pakistan's bowling attack with their commanding partnership.

Kamindu also contributed with a crucial 90-run stand alongside De Silva, scoring 58 off 131 deliveries, including eight boundaries, before Mohammad Abbas ended his resistance to leave Sri Lanka at 155/4 after 42 overs.

However, Pakistan staged an impressive comeback on the fourth morning as Sri Lanka managed just 42 more runs before losing their remaining six wickets to finish on 446.

Saqib made an immediate impact, dismissing the well-set De Silva for 167 off 246 deliveries, including 20 boundaries, in the opening over to break the 249-run partnership.

He removed Kusal in the following over for a magnificent 119 off 202 deliveries, featuring 10 boundaries and four sixes.

The debutant continued his remarkable spell, claiming the wickets of Sonal Dinusha (20), Lahiru Kumara (0) and Asitha Fernando (4) to complete his seven-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Razaullah accounted for Milan Rathnayaka, who departed for 12, as Pakistan wrapped up Sri Lanka's innings on 446.