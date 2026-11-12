United States withdraws from U-17 World Cup in Qatar over Middle East security concerns

An undated picture of Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in Qatar is set to host the final of the Under-17 World Cup. — AFP

LOS ANGELES: The United States withdrew Wednesday from the upcoming Under-17 soccer World Cup in Qatar due to concerns about security in the Middle East.

Players were informed of the decision just over a week before the tournament is due to begin on November 19, in a letter sent by the sport's US governing body.

"We are writing to inform you of the difficult decision to cancel our World Cup pre-camp and our planned participation in the World Cup," said the letter, seen by AFP.

"We are extremely proud of the preparation by our players and coaches to represent the US in the World Cup.

"Unfortunately, in light of current circumstances including the US State Department's Level 3 Travel Advisory for Qatar and related directives for Embassy staff and families, we are no longer able to participate in the tournament.

"The well-being of our players and staff will always be our top priority."

The war in the Middle East began in February with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which retaliated by targeting, among others, Gulf countries allied with Washington.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have been punctuated by repeated threats from the United States and Israel to resume bombardments of Iran.

Multiple sporting events in the Middle East have been affected, including the tennis WTA Finals which were scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia -- which neighbors Qatar -- but are instead now taking place at Indian Wells in the US.

This season's Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah was cancelled, while the race in Bahrain was called off and later rescheduled under the same name in Malaysia.

Several events in Saudi Arabia have also been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks following attacks on the country by the Houthis in Yemen.

The US was one of 48 teams scheduled to play in the Under-17 World Cup, in a group with Montenegro, Chile and Algeria.

The Under-17 World Cup shifted to an annual event last year, and is being held in Qatar for five consecutive years.

Announcing its host decision in 2024, FIFA said the decision to choose a single host nation for multiple editions centered on the ability to make "use of existing footballing infrastructure in the interest of tournament efficiencies and sustainability".

Qatar was the venue for the 2022 men's World Cup.