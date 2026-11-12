Thomas Tuchel commits to England until Euro 2028

England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference on November 11, 2026. — Reuters

England manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his desire to return to club management in the future but insists there is no possibility of leaving the national team before Euro 2028.

The former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich manager took charge of England at the start of last year, succeeding Sir Gareth Southgate in his first international management role.

Tuchel recently signed a two-year contract extension in February, committing his future to England until the European Championship on home soil in 2028. He also guided the team to bronze at the World Cup.

The German was previously linked with Manchester United but dismissed any possibility of leaving England before the tournament.

"No release clause and there's no intention," Tuchel said.

"I signed a contract, I want to stay until the Euros. I want to do the Euros. We have unfinished business."

Asked whether he would reject an offer from a major club before the European Championship, the 53-year-old replied: "I would say so."

Tuchel admitted he missed the demands of club football, particularly the regular matches, but said he was enjoying his current role.

"I miss the 50 matches. I miss these two minutes when everything is done," he said.

He also praised the trust and support he receives from the Football Association, highlighting his strong relationship with the players and coaching staff.

Tuchel said he was open to every possibility once his contract expires, including remaining with England, but was determined to win the Nations League and Euro 2028 with the team.