Pakistan lose Tayyab Arif after extending lead against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan's Tayyab Arif walks back after his dismissal on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 9, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan lost opener Tayyab Arif early but continued to extend their lead over Sri Lanka, reaching 39-1 in 12 overs for an overall advantage of 27 runs on the fourth day of the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts made a steady start, with Tayyab finding the boundary twice early in the innings. However, the right-handed batter was trapped lbw by Asitha Fernando for 11 off eight deliveries, leaving Pakistan at 15-1 after 2.2 overs.

Azan Awais and Mohammad Taha then joined forces at the crease and steadied Pakistan's innings with valuable contributions. At lunch, Azan remained unbeaten on 16, while Taha was not out on 12, as the pair prepared to resume their innings in the second session.

Earlier, Sri Lanka responded strongly to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 434-9, with Dhananjaya de Silva and captain Kusal Mendis sharing a mammoth 249-run partnership as both batters scored centuries.

The visitors suffered an early setback on the second day, losing two wickets for just 12 runs. Mohammad Abbas dismissed opener Pasindu Sooriyabandara for a seven-ball duck before debutant Saqib Khan claimed his maiden international wicket, removing Dinesh Chandimal for one.

Lahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis steadied the innings with a 50-run stand before Saqib struck again, dismissing Udara for 42 off 52 deliveries, including seven boundaries, to leave Sri Lanka at 65-3.

De Silva and Kusal then took control, frustrating Pakistan’s bowling attack with their commanding partnership. Kamindu also contributed with a crucial 90-run stand alongside De Silva, scoring 58 off 131 deliveries, including eight boundaries, before Mohammad Abbas dismissed him to leave Sri Lanka at 155-4 after 42 overs.

However, Pakistan staged an impressive comeback on the fourth morning as Sri Lanka added just 42 runs before losing their remaining six wickets to finish at 446.

Saqib struck in the opening over, dismissing the well-set De Silva for 167 off 246 deliveries, including 20 boundaries, to break the 249-run partnership. He removed Kusal in the following over for an impressive 119 off 202 balls, featuring 10 boundaries and four sixes.

The debutant continued his remarkable spell, dismissing Sonal Dinusha (20), Lahiru Kumara (0) and Asitha Fernando (4). Razaullah accounted for Milan Rathnayaka (12).

Saqib finished with outstanding figures of 7/130 in 34 overs, while Abbas claimed two wickets and Razaullah took one.