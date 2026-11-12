Luis de la Fuente defends Lamine Yamal over special treatment claims

An undated picture of Spain's defended Lamine Yamal. — Reuters

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has defended Lamine Yamal against claims of preferential treatment after the Barcelona forward was allowed to join the national team camp later than his teammates due to a knee injury.

Yamal missed Spain's UEFA Nations League clash against Czechia on Thursday after experiencing inflammation in his right knee. However, the 18-year-old is expected to recover in time for Sunday's encounter against England.

De la Fuente expressed frustration over media reports suggesting that Yamal was receiving special treatment, insisting that the decision was made purely on medical grounds.

"Our medical staff assessed him, and I decided that, to avoid the trip, it would be better for him to stay home for treatment with his club," De la Fuente said.

"Lamine doesn't have any special privileges. We would have done this for any other player."

The Spanish coach also criticised what he described as misleading reports surrounding the forward's delayed arrival.

"What hurts me most is the lying, the lack of rigor, the absence of truthfulness and the fabrication," De la Fuente said.

"That is why I've shared more than I perhaps should have, but it is the only way for people to know the truth. I can't stand people who try to deceive you and lie."

Yamal suffered the knee discomfort following Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Spain lead their Nations League group with 12 points from four matches, three ahead of England. Both sides have already secured quarter-final qualification.