Kylian Mbappe to miss France clash against Italy with hamstring injury

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal against Poland in Euro 2024 on June 25, 2024. — Reuters

France captain Kylian Mbappe will miss Thursday's UEFA Nations League clash against Italy after suffering a hamstring problem, coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid forward missed training ahead of the match in Milan, prompting France to leave him out of the squad for the fixture.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference, Zidane said France would not take any ‘risks’ with Mbappe, who is expected to return for Sunday's match against Turkiye in Bordeaux.

Zidane explained that the striker had "a bit of discomfort, nothing major, he should be fine for Sunday".

Italy coach Roberto Mancini was also asked about the possibility of Mbappe missing the match.

"I would suggest he doesn't risk it," Mancini said with a laugh.

"Besides, there's the Champions League coming up for Real Madrid, so it's better if he doesn't play tomorrow.

"Joking aside, France has so many forwards -- each one better than the next -- that it's hard to choose between them."

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain forward Senny Mayulu has been called up as a replacement for Mbappe.

The 20-year-old was already at France's Clairefontaine training camp with the Under-21 squad before being asked to join the senior team. He is expected to travel to Milan later on Wednesday.

Mayulu joins another young newcomer, Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, who was called up after Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram suffered a hamstring injury.

France currently lead their Nations League group and will secure a place in the quarter-finals in March if they beat Italy at the San Siro on Thursday.