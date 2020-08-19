Player safety must be guaranteed for domestic season to begin: Kamran Akmal

Test cricketer Kamran Akmal. Photo: Reporter

Test cricketer Kamran Akmal has said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should start its domestic season only when it can ensure the safety of its players and staff via bio-secure bubbles.

The board has been busy devising plans to kick off its new domestic season but its attempts to create a bio-secure environment for the national team earlier in the summer had not succeeded, raising questions if it would be able to do so this time.

Akmal, as a result, has pressed the board to devise a plan of action and strongly urged that the authorities keep the safety of its players and staff above everything.



"Now is the time for the PCB to come up with a comprehensive security plan. The health of the players and the staff concerned should not be compromised. The domestic cricket season should start with strong SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures)," he said.

The Test cricketer further said that the PCB should follow the lead of its English counterparts, who have successfully resumed their domestic and international cricket activities amid the pandemic.

"England has begun international cricket in difficult circumstances. Their domestic season has also resumed. We should take guidance from them and in the same way we should start cricket," he said.

'PSL 2020 must finish on the pitch'

Meanwhile, when asked about the fate of the truncated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, the cricketer said that it was best if the result gets decided on the pitch.

"I think it would be unfair as the qualifying teams have worked very hard so the remainder matches should absolutely be held," said Akmal who represents Peshawar Zalmi.

"We also have a window available as the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup are no longer taking place. I think it's best if domestic cricket starts first before resuming the PSL 2020."

While the widely held hunch is that PSL's foreign players may not want to return for the remainder of the league, Akmal is more optimistic.

"I think if foreign players can travel for the IPL 2020 then they can certainly come for the PSL 2020. The situation regarding Covid-19 is in Pakistan is also under control now," he said.

