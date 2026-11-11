Pakistan's Ahmad Baig narrowly misses DP World Tour card despite impressive qualifying campaign

This undated picture shows Pakistani golfer Ahmad Baig in action. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's Ahmad Baig came agonisingly close to securing a coveted DP World Tour card for the 2027 season, finishing just two strokes outside the qualifying positions after an impressive six-round performance at the Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Tarragona, Spain.

The 28-year-old golfer finished tied for 27th with an aggregate score of 405 strokes, 23-under-par, at the INFINITUM Golf Resort, where the top 15 players and ties earned Category 18 playing rights on the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour.

Baig's final score left him just two strokes behind the group of players tied for 14th at 25-under-par, highlighting the narrow margin that separated him from achieving a significant milestone for Pakistan golf.

The Lahore-born golfer had entered the Final Stage with considerable momentum after winning the Second Stage of Qualifying School at Desert Springs Resort in southern Spain, where he produced a remarkable 27-under-par performance to finish five strokes ahead of his nearest competitors.

At the Final Stage, Baig maintained his challenge throughout the six-day competition, recording rounds of 70, 70, 65, 68, 64 and 68. His performances included a third-round 65 and a fifth-round 64, which brought him firmly into contention for one of the available tour cards.

The competition was played across the Lakes and Hills courses, with the Lakes Course playing to par 71 and the Hills Course to par 72.

Ahmad Baig was particularly effective during the middle and later stages of the competition, recovering from a relatively modest start to put himself in a position to challenge for qualification.

After opening with consecutive rounds of 70, Baig produced a six-under-par 65 in the third round, followed by a 68 in the fourth round, reaching 13-under-par after 72 holes and comfortably surviving the cut for the final two rounds.

His fifth-round performance proved to be one of the highlights of his campaign as he carded a seven-under-par 64 on the Lakes Course.

That round featured an eagle on the par-three 14th hole, where he needed just two strokes, along with several birdies. He completed the front nine in 32 strokes and the back nine in another 32 to significantly improve his position on the leaderboard.

The outstanding fifth-round performance took Baig to 20-under-par overall and within striking distance of the qualifying places heading into the final day.

However, despite another under-par round on the final day, Baig could not quite close the gap on the leading contenders.

He finished the sixth round with a 68, three-under-par on the Lakes Course, taking his tournament aggregate to 23-under-par.

His final-round scorecard included four birdies and one bogey.

Baig started the final round positively, making a birdie on the second hole before adding another birdie on the fifth. He gained another stroke on the 11th but dropped shots on the 15th hole.

Although he finished with a birdie on the 18th, the late effort was insufficient to bridge the gap to the qualifying positions.

The final leaderboard showed seven players sharing 14th place at 25-under-par, including experienced European professionals Edoardo Molinari and John Catlin. Baig finished two strokes behind that group, sharing 27th position with four other golfers.

The Pakistani golfer's campaign was particularly noteworthy considering his remarkable progress through the qualifying stages.

At the Second Stage in Desert Springs, Baig registered rounds of 67, 63, 65 and 66 to finish at 27-under-par, five strokes ahead of Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent and England's Jack Yule, who shared second place at 22-under-par.

His four-round performance then included 28 birdies, a hole-in-one and just three bogeys, demonstrating the attacking golf and consistency that helped him emerge as one of the standout performers at that stage.

Baig had also finished second at the First Stage qualifying event in Germany in September, meaning his journey to the Final Stage involved strong performances at successive levels of an exceptionally demanding qualification process.

The DP World Tour Qualifying School is widely regarded as one of professional golf's toughest examinations, requiring players to negotiate multiple stages before competing for a limited number of playing opportunities on Europe's leading professional circuit.

This year's Final Stage featured 156 golfers, including established DP World Tour winners and former Ryder Cup players, competing over six rounds from November 6 to 11.

The field was reduced after four rounds, with the leading players advancing to the final 36 holes to determine who would earn playing rights for the 2027 season.

The qualifying criteria were also particularly demanding, with only the top 15 players and ties eligible for Category 18 membership, compared with the top 20 and ties in the previous year.