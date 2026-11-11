Silverware for ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 unveiled

AJMAN: The glittering silverware for the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, scheduled to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 12 to 25, was unveiled here on Tuesday.
According to the details, the trophy for the upcoming tournament was unveiled by the captains of all 10 participating teams, including Pakistan's Muneeba Ali, at a picturesque location here.
The 30-match tournament will feature 10 teams divided into two groups. Pakistan have been placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Thailand, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Group A comprises Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and hosts UAE.
According to the recently-unveiled schedule, Pakistan, one of the five full-member nations participating in the 10-team tournament, will start their campaign against Bangladesh on November 12 before taking on Thailand on the subsequent day.
The Green Shirts next face Netherlands on November 15, while their last group-stage fixture is scheduled against Zimbabwe on the following day.
As per the tournament's schedule, following the league stage, the top three teams from each group will advance into the Super Six stage, where each side will play three matches.
The top two teams in the Super Six standings will then contest the final on November 25.
November 12
Sri Lanka vs Ireland at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
PNG vs Scotland at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
Netherlands vs Thailand at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
November 13
Scotland vs Sri Lanka at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
UAE vs Ireland at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
Thailand vs Pakistan at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
November 14
Thailand vs Zimbabwe at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
Pakistan vs Netherlands at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
Scotland vs UAE at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
Sri Lanka vs PNG at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
November 15
Bangladesh vs Netherlands at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
Ireland vs PNG at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
UAE vs Sri Lanka at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
November 18
PNG vs UAE at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
Ireland vs Scotland at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
Netherlands vs Zimbabwe at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
Bangladesh vs Thailand at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
November 20 – Super Six
QA2 vs QB2 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
QA1 vs QB3 at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
QB1 vs QA3 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
November 22 – Super Six
QB2 vs QA1 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
QB1 vs QA2 at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
QA3 vs QB3 at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
November 23 – Super Six
QA1 vs QB1 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
QB3 vs QA2 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
QA3 vs QB2 at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman
November 25 – Final
Final at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman
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