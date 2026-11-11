England scrap one-off Test in West Indies to prepare for home Ashes

England's Lauren Bell (centre) celebrates taking a wicket during the first day of their one-off Test against India at the Lord's in London on July 10, 2023. — ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to scrap its women's team's one-off away Test against West Indies in a bid to prepare for the home Ashes fixture against Australia, British media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report by BBC Sport, England women's cricket team was due to play a solitary Test on their all-format tour to the Caribbean in April, which has now been reduced to three ODIs and as many T20Is as they aim to prepare for the Ashes match against Australia, scheduled to be played at Headingley in Leeds from June 24 to 27.

As part of their preparations, England will instead play a total of four red-ball matches. One of them will be a three-day fixture against Australia A, while the remaining three will be intra-squad 'best v best' games.

Furthermore, England will also hold a dedicated red-ball training camp in Bangalore in January, during which they are expected to use 26 or 27 players across different practice sessions and matches.

The report further suggested that the change comes after it was suggested that the ECB may need to offer financial support to Cricket West Indies (CWI) for the hosting of the Test match.

"We would welcome any assistance of our much wealthier member boards," CWI chief executive Chris Dehring previously told BBC Sport. "It is very expensive to host cricket in the Caribbean."

The report, however, clarified that the change in plans was not related to the aforementioned financial discussions and was instead due to providing the England team with the best chance of winning the Women's Ashes.

"A 10-day warm-weather red-ball camp in India followed by four further matches in English conditions will provide Charlotte Edwards and her team with the appropriate game time to be ready for that challenge [of Australia]," said ECB chief executive Richard Gould.

"Best versus best in English conditions provides a valuable opportunity for the team.

"It also allows us to assess our strength in depth, give opportunities to more players and get a number of competitive multi-day cricket matches across a longer period into the wider group."