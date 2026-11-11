Usman Khawaja claims to have faced racial abuse at Lord's during Ashes 2023

Australia's Usman Khawaja watches the ball after playing a shot during the third day of their second Ashes Test against England at Lord's in London on June 30, 2023. — ECB

Former Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja has claimed that he was racially abused by a Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) member at the iconic Long Room of the Lord's Cricket Ground during the final day of the second Ashes Test against England in July 2023.

The broadcast of the aforementioned fixture, following the lunch break on the final day, showed Khawaja pausing to confront an MCC member as Australian players were booed and verbally abused on their return to the pavilion in the aftermath of Johnny Bairstow's debated stumped decision.

Khawaja was then seen pausing again and alerting stewards to another member before eventually heading his way up the stairs towards the touring side's dressing room.

Consequently, the MCC had announced suspending three unnamed members for their "unacceptable behaviour" immediately after the conclusion of the ill-mannered fixture, while handing down further punishments four months later.

Following an investigation, the club expelled one of the three members, while the other two were banned for four-and-a-half years and two-and-a-half years respectively.

More than three years after the ugly scenes at one of the most iconic venues, Usman Khawaja, who called time on his international career in January this year, has revealed that he was hurled racial abuse following the incident.

The former Australia cricketer added that the MCC members had shown "their true colours" and also that they "turned into a pack of privileged drunks" while hurling abuse at him and his national teammates.

"It was like a pack of dogs about to feast on their next meals. They were in unison, swearing, calling us 'F-ing this', and 'F-that', 'C-nts this'. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. At first, I just laughed, mostly in shock," Khawaja wrote in his autobiography Sabr, published on Tuesday.

"Was this the Long Room? Part of the most prestigious, noble cricket club in the world, where the waiting list was over 30 years? Or were we with the Hollies [Edgbaston's notorious party stand]? And no disrespect to the Hollies, because they never treated us like this.

"As we kept walking, I pulled up when someone shouted right into my ear - as there was only a rope and about 20 centimetres between us. 'Don't you dare scream in my ear again, you d**kh**d,' I said to the first guy. Then as I walked on, and I heard someone else say, 'Shut up, you P**i,' I lost it."

"I don't know who this was exactly. I want to clarify that I know a few people got bans from the MCC. All I know is I confronted the first bloke I saw, who I thought it was. He was still shouting, spitting and screaming in my face, so I could only assume it was him. I told security, 'Get this guy out of here!'"