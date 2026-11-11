QeAT: Rameez, Bangash hit tons to put Karachi Blues in command against Multan

This collage of pictures shows Karachi Blues' Rameez Aziz (left) and Saifullah Bangash after the third day of their second-round QeAT Gold match against Multan at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 11, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Captain Rameez Aziz and wicketkeeper batter Saifullah Bangash's respective centuries gave defending champions Karachi Blues a substantial lead over Multan on the third day of their second-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) Gold 2026-27 match here at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

At the stumps on the penultimate day, the holders were well-placed at 393/5 in 92 overs, leading Multan by 391 runs with five second-innings wickets in hand.

The defending champions resumed their second innings from 72/1 through opener Abdullah Fazal and top-order batter Omair Bin Yousuf, and went on to add 321 runs to their overnight score for the loss of just four wickets to close out the penultimate day on a high.

Karachi Blues, however, had a contrasting start to the third day, as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were consequently reduced to 136/4 before Bangash joined skipper Rameez in the middle.

The middle-order duo turned the game on its head by raising a monumental 255-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which saw both batters bring up their respective centuries.

Moheer Saeed eventually broke the threatening partnership in the dying minutes of the day by dismissing Rameez, who top-scored for Karachi Blues with a rampant 170 off 223 deliveries, studded with 22 fours and two sixes.

Bangash, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and returned unbeaten after scoring 102 off 150 deliveries, laced with 18 fours. He will resume Karachi Blues' second innings on the final day alongside Afnan Khan, who has made two not out.

Mohammad Ismail has been the standout bowler for Multan in the second innings, having picked up two wickets for 112 runs in his 25 overs, while Hasan Hafeez, Muhammad Shahzad and Moheer made one scalp apiece.

In another second-round match of the QeAT Gold 2026-27, half-centuries from Faham-ul-Haq and Asim Ali Nasir led Faisalabad's fightback against Sialkot Blues on the third day at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

At the stumps on the third day, Faisalabad were 194/3 in 73 overs, leading Sialkot Blues by 100 runs, with Atiq-ur-Rehman and captain Irfan Khan, unbeaten on 29 and 28, respectively.

The pulsating third day got underway with Sialkot Blues resuming their first innings from 316/9 in response to Faisalabad's 222 all out, but could not add to their overnight score as No.11 Shoaib Akhtar (26) was dismissed by Shehzad Gul on the first delivery after the resumption.

Asad Raza and Shehzad jointly led Faisalabad's bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Daniyal Ali Khan with two, while Mudassar Zunair and Atiq made one scalp apiece.

With a 96-run deficit to counter, Faisalabad got off to a decent start to their second innings as their openers Sameer Saqib (16) and Faham raised 54 runs for the first-wicket stand, which culminated with the former's dismissal off Mohammad Ali.

Faham was then joined by Asim in the middle, and the duo steered Faisalabad into the lead by putting together a crucial 78-run partnership for the second wicket before both perished in quick succession.

Emerging opener Faham remained the top-scorer for Faisalabad with a cautious 58 off 178 deliveries, closely followed by Asim, who made 51.

With the scoreboard reading 141/3, Atiq and skipper Irfan ensured a decent finish to the day for Faisalabad by sharing an unbeaten 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket, and will now resume their second innings on the final day.

Test cricketer Hasan Ali has been the standout bowler for Sialkot Blues, having picked up two wickets for just 30 runs in his 13 overs, while Ali made one scalp.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, half-centuries from Tayyab Tahir and Zain Bin Farooq on the third day kept Lahore Whites in the hunt against Islamabad in their second-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 fixture.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad resumed their first innings from 403/6 in response to Lahore Whites' 120 all out, and added a further 70 runs to their overnight score before declaring at 473/9 in 119 overs, after bolstering their lead to 353.

Following the commencement of the pulsating penultimate day, Sarmad Bhatti and captain Azan Tariq stretched their overnight seventh-wicket partnership to 98 runs before the former fell victim to Hammad Aziz agonisingly short of his well-deserved century.

Bhatti remained a notable contributor to Islamabad's first innings total with an anchoring 91 off 146 deliveries, which featured 15 boundaries.

Azan, meanwhile, stood his ground firmly and returned after scoring an unbeaten 50 off just 54 deliveries, and smashed nine boundaries, including a six. Before reaching the landmark, the skipper also shared a 30-run partnership with No.10 Mohammad Musa, who played a blistering 22-run cameo.

Hammad was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore Whites as he took five wickets for 125 runs in 28 overs, followed by captain Noman Ali, who bagged four.

With a massive 353-run deficit to counter, Lahore Whites made a disastrous start to their second innings as they had been reduced to 86/5 before Tayyab and Zain forced an astounding recovery.

The middle-order duo batted sensibly against the momentum-filled Islamabad bowling attack and put together an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which ensured a decent finish to the day for Lahore Whites and saw both batters bring up their respective half-centuries.

Zain, who has been the core aggressor of the stand, remained the top-scorer for Lahore Whites in the second innings with a 76-ball 77, featuring 10 fours and two sixes, while Tayyab has made 51 off 77 deliveries.

They will resume Lahore Whites' second innings on the final day as the side still trail by 153 runs.

For Islamabad, Sajid Raza has taken three wickets in the second innings, while Musa and captain Azan have claimed one apiece.

At the National Cricket Ground here, half-centuries from Mohammad Haris, Niaz Khan and captain Mohammad Rizwan helped Peshawar Blues set a formidable 333-run target for FATA on the third day of their second-round QeAT Gold 2026-27 fixture.

Rizwan and Haris resumed Peshawar Blues' second innings from 150/4 and stretched their overnight fifth-wicket partnership to 94 runs until the latter fell victim to FATA captain Shaheen Shah Afridi briefly after amassing his half-century. He walked back after scoring a 70-ball 56 with the help of 10 fours.

Skipper Rizwan was then involved in another crucial partnership for Peshawar Blues when he raised a 93-run stand with Niaz Khan until being sent back by Fawad Arshad in the 75th over of their second innings.

The captain remained the top-scorer for Peshawar Blues in the second innings with an anchoring 81 off 126 deliveries, featuring 12 fours.

Niaz, meanwhile, ensured adding valuable runs to Peshawar Blues' total with an unbeaten half-century and returned after scoring 58 not out from 80 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six. He also shared a 27-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Sajid Khan, who contributed 17.

Skipper Shaheen was the pick of the bowlers for FATA in the second innings as he claimed four wickets for 98 runs in his 24 overs, followed by Sameen Gul with two, while Fawad chipped in with one.

Set to chase a daunting 333-run target, FATA got off to a shaky start as Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Wisal ran through their top order, comprising Mohammad Farooq (12), Mohammad Usman (nine) and Salman Khan (five), to reduce them to 36/3 in 10.5 overs.

Following the early debacle, Mohammad Sarwar joined captain Fawad in the middle, and the duo launched an astounding recovery by raising an unbeaten 80-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Fawad and Sarwar, unbeaten on 46 and 40, respectively, will resume FATA's pursuit on the final day as they require a further 217 runs.

Amir has taken two wickets for Peshawar Blues in the second innings thus far, while Wisal made one scalp.