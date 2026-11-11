Pakistan qualify for SAFF Championship 2026 semi-finals

Pakistan team poses for a picture ahead of their SAFF Championship match against Maldives at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on November 8, 2026. — SAFF

KARACHI: The Pakistan men's football team on Tuesday was guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2026 following India's narrow victory over Maldives at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Green Shirts, placed in Group B of the six-team tournament, started their campaign with a gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India, but made an immediate turnaround in their subsequent fixture, in which they outclassed Maldives 3-0.

Pakistan's thumping victory over Maldives had lifted them to the second position, but their hopes of advancing into the knockout stage of the SAFF Championship 2026 were hinged on the outcome of the last Group B match between leaders India and Maldives.

The national team required India to win the recently concluded fixture, and the result came in their favour as the Blue Tigers prevailed 1-0 against Maldives, with Suhail Bhat scoring the winner for them in the 39th minute from the spot.

India, meanwhile, topped the Group B standings with six points, while Pakistan finished second with three. Maldives, on the other hand, bowed out of the tournament winless.

The Green Shirts' opponent for the semi-final, however, will be determined after the last league-stage fixture between hosts Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, slated to be played at the same venue at 7:00 PM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

For the unversed, since Pakistan finished second in Group B, they will lock horns with the Group A toppers in the semi-final, scheduled to be played on November 14.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have received a major boost ahead of the high-stakes SAFF Championship 2026 fixture as five diaspora players have joined their squad in Bangladesh, including Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Adil Nabi, Ali Akbar Khan and Abdul Samad.

Notably, the five players could not turn up for Pakistan in the initial stage of the ongoing tournament as it was held outside of the designated FIFA window.