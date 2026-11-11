Jacob Bethell ruled out of England's Australia tour, South Africa Tests in doubt

England's Jacob Bethell celebrates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against India at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on 19 July 2026. — ECB

LONDON: England batter Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia and is facing a race against time to recover for the Test series against South Africa following a recurrence of his knee injury.

Bethell has not featured for England since July, when he experienced discomfort in his right knee while scoring 91 in a one-day international against India at Lord's.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery in September and had been expected to return during England's tour of Australia. However, he missed the warm-up match against Western Australia at the weekend before suffering what England described as a 'setback' during a training session earlier this week.

Following a scan, Bethell is now set to return to England for further assessment by a specialist.

England have called up Sussex all-rounder James Coles as cover, while uncapped seamer Eddie Jack has also joined the ODI squad as a replacement for Josh Tongue, who was previously ruled out with a toe injury.

England's tour of Australia begins with the first of three ODIs in Perth on Friday, followed by five T20 internationals. The team will then travel to South Africa for a three-match Test series, which begins on 17 December.

Bethell's latest injury setback is a significant concern for England, given his importance across all three formats and the considerable time he has already spent on the sidelines.

It is also a major disappointment for the young batter, whose unbeaten 154 in the final Ashes Test against Australia in January was among the few positives from England's disappointing campaign.

The Warwickshire batter was included in England's squad for the three-Test series in South Africa, announced on Monday. However, his potential absence could reopen the door for other players to secure a place in the playing XI.

Before Bethell's inclusion, selector Marcus North had acknowledged that England were yet to determine who would make way from the side that defeated Pakistan 3-0 during the home summer.

Opener Emilio Gay and number three Jordan Cox both featured in that series, with one expected to miss out to accommodate Bethell's return.

However, Bethell's injury could now provide both batters with another opportunity to strengthen their claims for a regular place in the Test side.

Ollie Pope, meanwhile, was recalled as England's reserve batter during the summer in Bethell's absence. The Surrey batter is scheduled to feature for England Lions in South Africa, with the tour overlapping with the senior team's Test campaign. He could therefore emerge as a strong replacement option.

James Rew, who has one Test appearance to his name, and uncapped Durham opener Ben McKinney are also potential candidates after impressing during England Lions' white-ball tour of the West Indies.

Speaking ahead of the first ODI in Australia, England Test captain Joe Root expressed his disappointment over Bethell's latest setback.

"It's disappointing for Jacob. I don't know much more. I know how hard he works and everything he's done to get himself right," Root told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully it's not too serious and he's not out for too long," he added.