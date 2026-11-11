PCB announces ticket prices for relocated Pakistan-Sri Lanka second Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right) and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis pose with the trophy for their two-match Test series in Rawalpindi on November 8, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced ticket prices and sale details for the second Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which has been shifted from Lahore to Rawalpindi due to rising smog levels.

According to the cricket board, tickets for the second Test will go on sale at designated TCS Express Centres across the country from 3pm on Thursday, 12 November.

The second Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 17 to 21 November, as originally scheduled.

In a move to facilitate cricket fans, the PCB has set ticket prices at PKR 200 per day for all enclosures, including the VIP enclosure, for each of the five days.

Meanwhile, tickets for the PCB Gallery, located in the stadium's main building, will be available at PKR 800 per person per day.

Fans wishing to watch the action from the Platinum Box can purchase tickets for PKR 8,000 per person per day throughout the five-day Test.

The PCB announced the venue change on Tuesday, citing prevailing weather conditions and rising smog levels in Lahore as the reasons for the decision.

The second Test was originally scheduled to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from 17 to 21 November. However, the cricket board decided to relocate the fixture to Rawalpindi to minimise the potential impact of deteriorating air quality on the match.

Despite the venue change, the second Test will take place as originally scheduled, with no alterations to the dates.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently facing each other in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.