Coco Gauff criticises WTA Finals format after Linda Noskova defeat

Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her group stage match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova on November 10, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: Coco Gauff has criticised the WTA Finals format and hinted that changes could be introduced in 2027 after her defeat to Linda Noskova on Tuesday.

The American suffered a 6-3, 6-3 loss to world No.8 Noskova in her second round-robin match at the 2026 WTA Finals, leaving her chances of reaching the semi-finals in doubt.

Noskova secured her place in the last four with the victory, having also beaten Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-4 in her opening match.

Gauff had started her campaign with a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 win over Jessica Pegula but could still be eliminated even if she wins her final group match against Kostyuk.

Pegula kept her qualification hopes alive by defeating Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5. If she beats Noskova in her final match, she will join the Czech in the semi-finals, leaving Gauff unable to progress regardless of her result.

Asked about the qualification scenarios ahead of her final match, Gauff said she would concentrate on winning rather than calculating the possibilities.

“I’m just gonna focus on the next match,” the 22-year-old said.

“The scenarios — I mean, I know they make sense, but they’re kinda stupid (laughs).

“I mean, I know it’s like the point thing, and the sets and all of that, but it’s like, I’m just trying to win a match.

“If I win my match and I still don’t qualify, I’m like, ‘It’s okay, it’s cool.’

“Yeah, actually, next year… I’m looking forward to next year. I can’t say much, but everybody knows it has to change.”

Gauff, who won the WTA Finals in 2024, is making her fifth consecutive appearance at the season-ending tournament.