Rahmat Shah becomes first Afghan to break into top ten of ICC Test rankings

Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah celebrates after scoring a half-century on the fourth day of the one-off Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on February 5, 2024. — AFP

DUBAI: Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah has made history by becoming the first player from his country to break into the top ten of any category in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

Rahmat climbed six places to seventh in the Test batting rankings after producing an impressive 173 in the opening match of Afghanistan's two-Test series against Zimbabwe in Sharjah. His performance also earned him a career-high rating, despite the match ending in a draw.

The 32-year-old registered his fifth Test century and second of the year, moving past India's Shubman Gill, South Africa's Aiden Markram and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis to break into the top ten for the first time.

The achievement follows another milestone for Afghanistan cricket, with the team reaching a new high of sixth in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings earlier this month after winning the tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe veteran Craig Ervine also made significant progress in the Test batting rankings following his outstanding performance in Sharjah. He climbed nine places to 48th after scoring an unbeaten 206 in the second innings.

Meanwhile, several players gained ground following the conclusion of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies.

West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who claimed 16 wickets in the series, climbed 11 places to joint 19th in the Test bowling rankings, achieving a career-high rating after being named Player of the Series.

His team-mate Justin Greaves moved up one place to joint eighth among Test all-rounders after scoring 46 and 51 and claiming one wicket in the series.

West Indies batter Kavem Hodge rose 12 places to 52nd, while Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy made an impressive jump to 60th after previously sitting outside the top 100. West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo also climbed 28 places to 62nd.

There were further movements in the latest ODI rankings following the first two matches of the five-match series between India and New Zealand, with several bowlers from both sides making notable gains.

India all-rounder Axar Patel climbed 23 places to 21st among ODI bowlers after taking two wickets for 28 runs in the second match in Wellington. Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh also progressed, moving up 11 places to joint 31st following his four-wicket haul in the series opener in Auckland.

Gurnoor Brar recorded the biggest rise among Indian bowlers, climbing from outside the top 100 to 48th. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven dismissals.

New Zealand fast bowlers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson also improved their positions. Duffy climbed eight places to joint 43rd, while Jamieson moved up 24 places to 60th in the latest ODI bowling rankings.