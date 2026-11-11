Pat Murphy wins historic third straight NL Manager award

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field on Oct 14, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Pat Murphy made history on Tuesday by becoming the first manager to win the National League Manager of the Year award for three consecutive seasons after leading the Milwaukee Brewers to their first World Series title.

Murphy received the award after guiding the Brewers to a franchise-record 103 wins during the regular season.

He collected 20 first-place votes and 124 points, comfortably beating Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss and Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly.

Murphy accepted the award from his hospital bed after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Speaking to MLB Network, he said he realised during the playoffs that his team could achieve something special.

"I think it was when the playoffs started, you just saw the way they won games, how resilient they were, how they responded to every adversity, you just got this feeling that we could be destined to do this," Murphy said.

"Things just happened in a way that it felt like everything was going our way."

Meanwhile, Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable won the American League award after leading his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

Venable received 15 first-place votes and 111 points, narrowly beating Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, who finished with 98 points.

The White Sox had lost 102 games in Venable's first season in 2025 but made a remarkable improvement this year.

Venable praised his players and coaching staff for helping the team turn things around.

He became the first White Sox manager to win the award since Ozzie Guillen in 2005.