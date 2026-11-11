Abrar Ahmed breaks into top three as Pakistan stars surge in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicketduring the first ODI match against Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has broken into the top three of the ICC ODI bowlers' rankings, while several other national players have made gains following the conclusion of the tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka and the ongoing series between hosts New Zealand and India.

In the ICC ODI batters' rankings, former Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam retains ninth place with 661 points, while Salman Ali Agha remains 13th with 622 points.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman has climbed one place to share 36th position with New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, with both batters accumulating 548 points. Meanwhile, out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has also moved up one place to 43rd with 532 points.

Young opener Saim Ayub has made significant progress, climbing four places to 64th with 468 points, while all-rounder Shadab Khan has gained one position to reach 92nd with 398 points.

India captain Shubman Gill continues to occupy the top spot in the ODI batters' rankings, followed by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell in second place and India's Virat Kohli in third.

In the bowlers' rankings, Abrar has climbed to third place with 642 points, moving ahead of New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan retains the number one position, while South Africa's Keshav Maharaj occupies second place.

Meanwhile, Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi has climbed one place to share fourth position with Santner, with both pacers holding 621 points.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf retains 24th place with 540 points, while Naseem Shah remains 55th with 472 points. All-rounder Arafat Minhas, however, has slipped two places to 73rd in the latest update.

In the ICC ODI all-rounders' rankings, Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Afridi retain 13th and 16th positions respectively, while Arafat Minhas climbs two places to 31st with 143 points.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah also moves up one place to 41st, while spinner Abrar Ahmed gains one position to reach 46th with 129 points.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf remain tied at 54th, while Saim Ayub retains 58th place. Mohammad Nawaz, however, makes progress, climbing two places to 95th with 90 points.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai retains the top spot, followed by Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza in second place, while veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi occupies third position.