Eli Junior Kroupi earns first France call-up after Marcus Thuram injury

Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi scores their second goal from the penalty spot on March 20, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi has received his first senior France call-up after being named as a replacement for the injured Marcus Thuram, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has been rewarded for his impressive performances in English football, despite making only four appearances in all competitions this season following his recovery from a foot injury.

Kroupi previously made his mark in French football, finishing as the top scorer in the second division during the 2024-25 season with 22 goals for Lorient. His performances earned him a move to Premier League side Bournemouth.

The forward continued his development in England, scoring 13 goals during his first Premier League campaign last season.

Kroupi has also represented France at Under-21 level, making five appearances for the team before earning his first opportunity with the senior squad.

His inclusion comes after Inter Milan striker Thuram suffered a right hamstring injury, ruling him out of France's upcoming Nations League fixtures.

France will travel to Milan to face Italy on Thursday before hosting Turkey in Bordeaux on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps' side need only a draw against Italy to secure their place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Kroupi will now have an opportunity to make his senior international debut as France look to maintain their strong position in the competition.

The call-up also provides the young Bournemouth forward with a chance to impress at international level and strengthen his case for a regular place in the national team.