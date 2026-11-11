Pakistan-Sri Lanka first Test face major rain threat on fourth day in Rawalpindi

The covers protect the pitch as rain falls ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Rawalpindi. - ICC

RAWALPINDI: Rain is likely to disrupt proceedings on the fourth day of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, with cloudy conditions forecast in the morning before heavy showers arrive in the afternoon.

According to AccuWeather, skies are expected to remain cloudy during the morning, with temperatures hovering around 21°C. Winds will blow from the south-south-east at 7km/h, while the probability of precipitation is forecast at 25 per cent.

However, weather conditions are expected to deteriorate in the afternoon, with heavy showers forecast and the probability of precipitation rising to 92 per cent. Temperatures will remain around 21°C, while southerly winds are expected to blow at 9km/h, with gusts reaching 24km/h.

The forecast suggests rainfall could reach 14.6mm, with showers expected to last approximately two-and-a-half hours. Cloud cover is likely to remain between 88 and 98 per cent throughout the day, while visibility could fall to 3km during the afternoon.

Despite the significant afternoon rain threat, a complete washout does not appear to be the most likely scenario at this stage. The two sides could get a substantial morning session, although the afternoon session faces a serious threat of disruption.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are in a commanding position against Pakistan after recovering from an early collapse on the third day, with experienced batter Dhananjaya de Silva and captain Kusal Mendis leading the visitors' fightback.

De Silva remained unbeaten on 104, while Mendis was batting on 38 as the pair continued to frustrate Pakistan's bowling attack following the dismissals of Kamindu Mendis and two other batters.

Earlier, Pakistan posted an imposing 434-9 before declaring their first innings after 106.3 overs. Five batters, including three debutants, registered half-centuries to put the hosts in a commanding position.