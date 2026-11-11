Rachin Ravindra returns as New Zealand announce squad for India Tests

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra walks off the field after being dismissed on day four of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, United Kingdom, on June 28, 2026. — AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra is set to return to international action after being included in the 14-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India, beginning on November 19 in Wellington.

The left-handed top-order batter has been sidelined since September after dislocating his right shoulder while attempting a diving catch during a promotional shoot. The injury ruled him out of the five-match T20I series against India and the ongoing five-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, Devon Conway and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell are also working towards regaining fitness ahead of the opening Test.

Conway sustained a concussion following a collision during a training session in Auckland before the ODI series, while Blundell is recovering from a quadriceps injury.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), all three players are progressing through their respective rehabilitation programmes and are targeting a return for the first Test.

Blundell will also be eyeing a personal milestone, as featuring in both matches against India would take his Test appearances to 50.

New Zealand have largely retained the squad that secured a 2-1 away series victory over England in June. However, Kane Williamson, who retired midway through that tour, is absent, alongside fast bowlers Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears and Zak Foulkes.

O'Rourke has been rested to manage his workload ahead of New Zealand's subsequent four-match Test tour of Australia, while Sears and Foulkes are recovering from ankle and hip injuries respectively.

Fast bowler Jacob Duffy is the only addition to the squad after missing the England tour due to paternity leave.

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter BJ Watling, who has replaced Luke Ronchi as the team's batting coach, will join the squad on Monday, three days before the opening Test.

The two-match series carries significant importance for both sides in their bid to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June 2027.

New Zealand currently lead the WTC standings, with South Africa and Australia close behind in terms of points percentage. India, meanwhile, occupy fourth position and face an uphill task to secure qualification.

India have seven Tests remaining in their current WTC cycle and will need a strong run of results to remain in contention. Their campaign will conclude with a five-match home series against Australia.

New Zealand squad for Test series against India:

Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

Series schedule: