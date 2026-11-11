Scott McTominay reveals emergency heart treatment before Scotland's World Cup opener

An undated picture of Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. — Reuters

LONDON: Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed he had to have his heart shocked just two days before playing in his country's World Cup opener against Haiti.

McTominay was said to have missed training in the lead-up to the 1-0 victory over Haiti in Massachusetts due to a stomach complaint.

But, speaking at a press conference in Glasgow on Tuesday, the 29-year-old said: "I had to go and get the shock on my heart two days before the Haiti game."

McTominay played in all three of Scotland's matches at the World Cup, but was below his best as they exited at the group stage after losing to Morocco and Brazil.

"I was 100 percent (fit), but obviously when you're sat in a hospital bed two days before the first game of the World Cup about to get put to sleep, it's not ideal, is it?" he said.

"You've prepared so well, I was in such good condition and then something like that happens and you're thinking, 'How is this happening to me?'

"It's nowhere near an excuse, but it's something that you have to look back on and say, 'Well, it's part of the process'."

McTominay returned to action with Napoli at the start of this season.

But after playing their first two Serie A matches, he spent September on the sidelines after undergoing a corrective operation.

McTominay underwent a cardiac ablation procedure in Manchester to treat a mild, benign heart arrhythmia.

That meant McTominay missed Scotland's first four matches under new boss Sebastien Pocognoli.

He is back with the national team for the Nations League ties against North Macedonia and Switzerland over the coming week.

"I'm good. I'm feeling much, much better than what I was," he said. "I feel like it was something that needed to be done.

"Obviously, it looks a lot worse to people in the media and family and friends who reach out to you after they've seen news relating to a heart issue, but it was a relatively straightforward procedure which went really well."