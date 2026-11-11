Dhananjaya's century headlines Sri Lanka's remarkable fightback against Pakistan

Sri Lankan batter Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates after scoring century on day three of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2026. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Dhananjaya de Silva's magnificent century, complemented by a crucial half-century from Kusal Mendis, headlined Sri Lanka's remarkable fightback as the visitors reached 348-4 in 90 overs on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka remain 86 runs behind Pakistan's first-innings total of 434, with five batters, including three debutants, having contributed half-centuries to the visitors' recovery.

Resuming their innings in the second session, Sri Lanka continued to frustrate Pakistan's bowling attack, with Dhananjaya and Kusal combining to take the visitors past the 250-run mark.

De Silva led from the front, continuing his fluent strokeplay to register his 14th Test century. Captain Kusal Mendis provided equally valuable support, forging a century partnership with the right-hander before bringing up his 24th Test half-century.

The pair continued to dominate proceedings, adding an unbeaten 15-run stand to take Sri Lanka past the 300-run mark and strengthen their position in the contest.

At the close of the second session on the third day, Dhananjaya remained unbeaten on 141, while Mendis was batting on 90 as Sri Lanka strengthened their position in the match.

Earlier, during the opening session, Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva displayed remarkable composure at the crease, stitching together a crucial partnership to revive Sri Lanka's innings following an early collapse. The pair also guided the visitors past the 150-run mark.

Kamindu continued his impressive form, registering his seventh Test half-century. However, their 90-run partnership was eventually broken by Mohammad Abbas, who dismissed the left-hander for a fighting 58 off 131 deliveries, including eight boundaries. His dismissal left Sri Lanka struggling at 155-4 after 42 overs.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya continued to lead from the front, showcasing confidence and resilience with the bat. The right-hander brought up his 21st Test half-century and guided Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark in the 54th over as the visitors looked to rebuild their innings.

De Silva subsequently shared a crucial 50-run partnership with captain Kusal Mendis, keeping Pakistan's bowlers at bay as Sri Lanka continued to consolidate their position.

On the second day, Sri Lanka had suffered an inauspicious start to their innings when opener Pasindu Sooriyabandara was dismissed for a seven-ball duck by Mohammad Abbas.

Debutant Saqib Khan then joined Abbas in the wickets column, claiming his maiden international wicket by dismissing Dinesh Chandimal for just one off three deliveries. The dismissal left Sri Lanka reeling at 12-2 after 3.3 overs.

However, Lahiru Udara and Kamindu Mendis steadied the innings with a composed approach, gradually building a partnership to ease the pressure following the early setbacks.

The duo put together a 50-run stand, taking Sri Lanka past the half-century mark and providing much-needed stability to the innings.

Saqib struck again to claim his second wicket, dismissing Udara for 42 off 52 deliveries, including seven boundaries. His departure left Sri Lanka at 65-3 after 16.5 overs.