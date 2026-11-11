Kawhi Leonard to miss another week as Toronto Raptors provide injury update

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard defends Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly during the second half at Capital One Arena on Oct 23, 2026. — Reuters

The Toronto Raptors have confirmed on Tuesday that star forward Kawhi Leonard will remain sidelined for at least another week as he continues his recovery from swelling in his left knee.

The team announced that Leonard is undergoing a reconditioning programme following treatment for the knee problem.

"The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that forward Kawhi Leonard is continuing reconditioning process after treatment to address left knee swelling. An update will be provided in a week," the team stated.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said on Sunday that Leonard had rejoined the team in Toronto and was making good progress in his rehabilitation.

"He's doing well. He's still not participating in team activities or on the court, but his body reacted well to the treatment, and he's making good progress now," the Serbian coach said.

Leonard has been out of action since late October after experiencing swelling in his left knee. The NBA star had travelled outside Toronto to seek treatment for the ongoing issue before returning to join his team.

His return to Toronto has raised hopes of a positive recovery, although the Raptors have yet to provide a confirmed date for his comeback.

Toronto have remained competitive in his absence, recording a 5-4 record heading into Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, with Scottie Barnes leading the side.

RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Ja'Kobe Walter are also expected to play important roles while Leonard remains unavailable.

The 34-year-old has featured in just two games this season, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.