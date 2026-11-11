Rio Ngumoha says Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or win inspires young players

England's Harry Kane, Rio Ngumoha and Bukayo Saka during training on September 28, 2026. — Reuters

England winger Rio Ngumoha believes teammate Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or win can inspire young English players, including himself, to become the best footballer in the world.

Ngumoha impressed after breaking into Liverpool's first team last season and earned a place in England's pre-World Cup training camp.

The 18-year-old is now part of the England squad for this week's Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

The youngster said Kane's success had given other English players hope of winning the award in the future.

"[Kane winning] has also helped English football now because everyone's seen one of us win the Ballon d'Or, it is definitely encouraging many more people to want to be known as the best player in the world," Ngumoha said.

"For me, I would like to achieve it and I think I can do it."

Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Ballon d'Or on October 26. He beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim football's biggest individual award.

Ngumoha also spoke about learning from Kane and watching him during England training sessions.

"You can see why he won it and why he's known as the best striker, best player in the world," he said.

"Definitely an inspiration to me, but just to every young player and probably every England player as well. He's a top guy."

The Liverpool winger also spoke about his childhood in Manor Park, east London, where he grew up in a tough area.

He said football helped him stay away from crime and focus on building his career. He also thanked his family and friends for supporting him.